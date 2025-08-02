  • NASCAR
  • Joe Gibbs Racing star to fill in for injured Stewart Friesen in Trucks

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 02, 2025 19:53 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
Christopher Bell at Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell is set to fill in for the injured Stewart Friesen in the Trucks Race at Watkins Glen. NASCAR Truck Series driver Friesen suffered serious injuries in a Super DIRTcar Series race at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada.

Friesen's crash was reported to be his car flipping several times, hitting the wall, catching on fire, and getting hit by another car. He suffered fractures to his pelvis and right leg, which demanded numerous surgeries.

While the crash was severe, CT scans revealed he had no head, neck, or spine injuries, and he has been reported as having stable vital signs. He was first taken to a hospital in Canada and then to New York, where he underwent surgery and recovered in another hospital there.

Christopher Bell will take the place of Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Watkins Glen International on August 8, 2025, in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event.

In a press release, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said:

"I was honored to receive the call to run this truck for Stewart, a fellow dirt racer and Toyota teammate, in Watkins Glen. I've spent time with the team these past few days and we are working hard to continue the great season Stewart has had and deliver a great finish for him and his partners."
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been a success so far for Christopher Bell, and it has been characterized by dominance and consistency. The year started with a 31st due to a DNF at Daytona 500, but soon he landed on three straight wins at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and Phoenix, becoming the first driver in the Next-Gen to earn three consecutive victories in the series.

Joe Gibbs Racing star voiced his frustration after Dover race

Christopher Bell experienced frustration at Dover Motor Speedway after spinning out twice during the race, which hindered his chance to capitalize on a strong car and contend for a top finish.

Despite these mishaps, Bell expressed satisfaction with the performance of his No. 20 Toyota Camry, noting that the car was very competitive — better than some days where he just managed to finish well.

“I got a problem spinning out here. It's three times in the last two races that I spun out at Dover, so that's not cool,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said via SiriusXM NASCAR.
“But I'm just really happy with the performance in our Camry. A day like that actually feels better than some of the days we had in the past, where we squeak out finishes. But this thing's really good. I'm happy about that.”

Bell's spins prevented him from finishing higher than 18th, and this pattern of mistakes has been a source of concern as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver aims to build momentum for the season.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
