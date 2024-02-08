Joe Gibbs Racing teams up with long-time NASCAR Cup sponsor for upcoming 2024 season

As the official 2024 NASCAR Cup Season is coming closer, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has announced the return of their long-time sponsor for the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, February 7, Joe Gibbs Racing revealed the fresh look of all their four Cup Series cars for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, featuring Interstate Batteries’ iconic green paint scheme. This marks the 33rd season of partnership between the company and JGR.

The company will serve as a primary or co-primary sponsor for all JGR's Cup cars in a total of 11 NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

Interstate Batteries will start the season as a co-primary sponsor for Christopher Bell in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The company will also serve as the co-primary sponsor for two more events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the season finale Phoenix race with Ty Gibbs and Bell, respectively.

Bell and Gibbs will carry the Interstate Batteries colors in four races, while Denny Hamlin will adorn a green paint scheme on his #11 Toyota in two Cup races, and Martin Truex Jr. will carry them in one race.

In a statement on extending the partnership with Interstate Batteries, Joe Gibbs, the owner of JGR said:

“We wouldn’t be where we are as a race team without the support from our founding partner Interstate Batteries for the past 32 race seasons. To think we are entering our 33rd racing season together speaks to how special our partnership has been and the relationships we’ve built with everyone at Interstate Batteries.”

“I’ll be forever grateful to Norm and Tommy Miller, who gave us a chance when we didn’t have a building, cars or even employees. We are blessed to continue to work with great people like Lain (Hancock) and his entire team. There are few partnerships that have stood the test of time like Joe Gibbs Racing and Interstate Batteries have,” Gibbs added.

Full sponsorship schedule of Interstate Batteries on Joe Gibbs Racing’s entire Cup Series lineup

Here's the complete sponsorship lineup for the 2024 season:

February 18: Daytona International Speedway (co-primary, Christopher Bell)

Daytona International Speedway (co-primary, Christopher Bell) March 3: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (primary sponsor, Christopher Bell)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (primary sponsor, Christopher Bell) March 24: COTA (primary sponsor, Denny Hamlin)

COTA (primary sponsor, Denny Hamlin) April 14: Texas Motor Speedway (primary sponsor, Ty Gibbs)

Texas Motor Speedway (primary sponsor, Ty Gibbs) May 26: Charlotte Motor Speedway (co-primary, Ty Gibbs)

Charlotte Motor Speedway (co-primary, Ty Gibbs) June 16: Iowa Speedway (primary sponsor, Denny Hamlin)

Iowa Speedway (primary sponsor, Denny Hamlin) June 30: Nashville Superspeedway (primary sponsor, Ty Gibbs)

Nashville Superspeedway (primary sponsor, Ty Gibbs) July 14: Pocono Raceway (primary sponsor, Martin Truex Jr.)

Pocono Raceway (primary sponsor, Martin Truex Jr.) August 24: Daytona International Speedway (primary sponsor, Christopher Bell)

Daytona International Speedway (primary sponsor, Christopher Bell) October 13: Charlotte ROVAL (primary sponsor, Ty Gibbs)

Charlotte ROVAL (primary sponsor, Ty Gibbs) November 10: Phoenix Raceway (co-primary, Christopher Bell)

Catch Joe Gibbs Racing and its drivers in action next weekend at Daytona.