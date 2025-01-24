Joe Gibbs Racing welcomes FedEx’s competitor in a turn of fortune following the termination of the two-decade-long relationship

Joe Gibbs Racing is set to welcome Saia Inc as their sponsor in the 2025 season. The team is joining hands with yet another transport company shortly after parting ways with their long-time sponsor FedEx at the end of the 2024 season.

Saia is prepared to sponsor Ty Gibbs in select Cup Series races of the year. The iconic red livery will stand out on the #54 Toyota on seven occasions, beginning in Atlanta. It would be then spotted at Talladega Superspeedway, Texas Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race), Sonoma Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"Really excited to have Saia as a partner on our No. 54 Toyota Camry," Ty Gibbs said (via Jayski.com). "They are a great company, and I hope we can put them in victory lane during this season. All of their employees have already been so supportive."

Trending

This is set to be a major positive for Gibbs. He made his full-time debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, shortly after winning the Xfinity Series championship with an incredible performance, amassing seven victories. Although he has yet to win a race in the Cup Series, Ty Gibbs has been a strong and consistent driver in his two full seasons.

Joe Gibbs Racing team owner gives his take after joining hands with Saia Inc.

Joe Gibbs Racing's partnership with Saia is a very positive fit for both the team and the brand. Since 1992, the team has amassed 425 race wins, inclusive of both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. They are currently one of the most successful teams on the field, and a partnership with a major company like Saia is set to be a positive venture.

Upon finalizing the deal, team owner Joe Gibbs shared a clear statement regarding their partnership.

"We are excited to have Saia join our family at Joe Gibbs Racing," Joe Gibbs said. "They have an impressive operation, establishing themselves as a leader in the transportation and logistics industry. We know they deliver, and we certainly plan on delivering success with them both on and off the track."

FedEx had been behind Joe Gibbs Racing for a very long time. The brand had backed Denny Hamlin since his debut in 2005. His FedEx livery could be easily spotted on the field. However, the brand started pulling itself apart beginning in 2021. It cut down to sponsoring only 30 races of the year other than the usual 32 to 36. The 2023 season marked them as the primary sponsor on the #11 car for just twelve races of the season, a major cut from where the brand previously stood.

FedEx's departure from Joe Gibbs was announced shortly before the 2024 Cup Series championship race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback