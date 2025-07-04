Joe Gibbs reflects on losing technical edge in NFL coach to NASCAR team owner transition

Joe Gibbs recently opened up about a frustrating part of his transition from NFL head coach to NASCAR team owner. Speaking on NASCAR on FOX's YouTube channel, Gibbs explained why leaving the technical side of coaching in football left a gap he couldn't quite fill when he entered racing.

In the NFL, Gibbs designed offenses, read the field, and made adjustments mid-game. But in NASCAR, he quickly realized the same control didn’t exist. He didn’t have the technical background to set up a car or make changes like he did on the sidelines. That shift in control is what still frustrates him to this day.

Joe Gibbs, who led Washington to three Super Bowl titles as head coach, built his success on being in the thick of things. In football, he didn’t just manage players — he made decisions that directly influenced the game’s outcome.

"I was designing and working on the offense, calling the plays. So I was a technical guy. I grew up in it," Gibbs said in the interview. [6:32 onwards]

When Gibbs moved into NASCAR, he lost that direct influence. He added,

"I wasn’t a technical person. I can’t set a car up"

“The biggest thrill I have is the first of every month trying to pay the bills,” Gibbs shared jokingly.

Gibbs admitted the difference left him feeling powerless at times. In football, if something was off, he could fix it. In racing, he relies on his crew chiefs and engineers.

"I tell Chris Gayle and our crew chiefs, I get frustrated because I want to make this happen and I can't."

Despite these challenges, Gibbs sees strong parallels between the two sports. Success in both depends heavily on individuals.

“In football, you're not going anywhere if you don’t have a quarterback. Over here, you’re not going anywhere if you don’t have a driver,” he pointed out.

He also compared the importance of leadership across both sports. A good coach in football is like a skilled crew chief in racing — both are essential to winning. The only real wildcard in NASCAR? The car itself.

“Many times, that thing doesn’t behave,” Gibbs added.

Though his role changed dramatically, Joe Gibbs adapted by focusing on what he could control — people. He built Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) into one of NASCAR’s top teams by surrounding himself with capable, experienced professionals.

Tony Stewart's uncertain start at Joe Gibbs Racing led to long-term success

Before Tony Stewart became a household name in NASCAR, Joe Gibbs took a chance on him. Notably, Stewart himself admitted he wasn’t ready for the Cup level. That early humility would set the tone for a long and successful run with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Joe Gibbs recalled the moment during an appearance on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. Stewart had originally lined up a Cup Series debut in 1997 with Ranier-Walsh Racing. But after some limited experience in the Xfinity Series with Bobby Labonte’s team, Stewart hesitated.

“Tony really understood himself and he said, ‘Hey Joe, I'm not ready for Cup. ... They wanted me to drive Cup and I'm not ready,’” Gibbs said.

Gibbs respected the decision and brought Stewart into JGR’s Xfinity program in 1998 after purchasing Labonte Motorsports. Stewart ran 22 Busch Series races that year. While he didn’t win, he did log five top-five finishes and came close to victory at Rockingham before losing on the final lap to Matt Kenseth. But he also struggled at times. Gibbs recalled,

“That man wrecked more cars… sometimes he would wreck three times. I would say, ‘Hey, just park it after the first time for crying out loud.’”

Despite the early struggles, the investment paid off. Stewart debuted in the Cup Series in 1999 with a breakout season — three wins, Rookie of the Year honors, and a fourth-place finish in points. Over the next decade, Stewart delivered 32 Cup wins and two championships for Joe Gibbs Racing, in 2002 and 2005.

In 2008, Stewart made a career move and left JGR to become co-owner and driver for Stewart-Haas Racing. The split was amicable, and he was replaced by Joey Logano in the No. 20 car the following year.

