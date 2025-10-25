Joe Gibbs' star credits Shane van Gisbergen's Supercars roots after watching Broc Feeney's masterclass

Broc Feeney's impressive lap at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit led NASCAR's JGR's Chase Briscoe to share the reason why Shane van Gisbergen is particularly successful on road courses in the Cup Series. The Kiwi won the last five road course races on the American stock car calendar, utilizing his experience from the Supercars days.SVG had burst out on the stock car racing scene in the Supercars championship. There, the cars are starkly different from the ones raced in NASCAR, and are used across a variety of street and road courses.While he now races for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series field, some stellar moments from the Supercars championship still make their way over oceans through social media. With the qualifying for the Gold Coast 500 going on, Feeney put up a stellar lap time, gliding through the intricacies of the track:Subsequently, Corey LaJoie reacted to Feeney's lap, to which Chase Briscoe replied on X and asserted Supercars tracks to be the real reason why Shane van Gisbergen makes NASCAR tracks look easy whenever he takes to the tarmac:&quot;No wonder Shane van Gisbergen makes all our tracks look so easy 😂&quot;Chase Briscoe @chasebriscoeLINKNo wonder @shanevg97 makes all our tracks look so easy 😂The 36-year-old is in his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series season.Shane van Gisbergen explains the difference between Supercars and NASCARTrackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Source: ImagnShane van Gisbergen spent almost 17 years racing in the Supercars championship. But his move away from home to NASCAR seemed like a no-brainer to him at first glance.This meant that he had to adapt to the stock car racing sphere in the United States, which saw him carve his own path in the series. Reflecting on the differences that he has encountered in NASCAR, the Kiwi told Kevin Harvic on the Happy Hour podcast:&quot;It’s probably more intense, because it’s every single week and the challenge is so different every week. Like it’s not like you’re doing mile-and-a-halves each week, you’re doing a different style of racetrack every single week, and the preparation and stuff is so different.&quot;&quot;They’re similar on paper. But the way they drive, I think the lock-diff is the biggest difference. Having an open diff here makes a big difference. You know, you don’t have to — the technique was so unique in a supercar, with the heel and toe and running all the rear brake you could. It’s a bit opposite in this car. You run as much front as you can. People make a big deal out of the right-foot braking, but it really does nothing in this car.&quot;Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen has the record for most race wins in a rookie Cup Series season, having won five times this year so far.