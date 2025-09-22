Joe Gibbs steps back amid Denny Hamlin-Ty Gibbs tension at New Hampshire: "Will get together on their own" 

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs got involved in an on-track fiasco during the Mobil 1 301 held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Following that, the team owner, Joe Gibbs, stepped back and asked the drivers to handle the situation themselves.Hamlin parked his #11 Toyota Camry XSE in ninth spot during the qualifying session ahead of the 301-lap main event. He completed the 1.058-mile track lap in 29.41 seconds, reaching a top speed of 129.51 mph. On the other hand, his teammate Ty Gibbs secured 13th place in the qualifying session, completing the lap in 29.48 seconds with a top speed of 129.21 mph.After a good start in the 301-lap race, Denny Hamlin and his teammate Ty Gibbs ran into each other on lap 110 while battling for the 11th spot. Following that, Hamlin made contact with Gibbs' #54 Camry and spun him out on the track. Reflecting on the incident, Hamlin lambasted the non-playoff teammate over the team radio and stated (via Jeff Gluck on X):&quot;Does Ty know we're going for a championship? What the f*ck?&quot;Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluckLINKDenny Hamlin frustrated with Ty Gibbs: &quot;Does Ty know we're going for a championship? What the fuck?&quot;Following the feud, JGR owner Joe Gibbs stated that he wished for Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs to get past the incident on their own and told Bob Pockrass:&quot;It's always the drivers that have to handle that. They're the ones that got the wheel, and so I think that's always the case. So, that's what we'll do. Those guys all...are the ones driving the cars, and so we'll kind of get together; those guys will get together on their own and figure it out.&quot;The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver wrapped the 301-lap race in 12th place, and his rank took a big hit. Hamlin fell four spots after the Mobil 1 301 and currently sits fifth in the Cup Series points table. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney won the event and now leads the standings.“Not even my concern”: Denny Hamlin got candid about the Bristol Motor Speedway penaltyNASCAR slammed Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin with a penalty during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Meanwhile, his teammate, Christopher Bell, won the 500-lap race held on Saturday, September 13, 2025.The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver qualified sixth for the main event with a best time of 15.19 seconds and a top speed of 126.31 mph. However, Hamlin struggled during the first stage of the main event. But he picked up the pace in the second stage and finished in P10.However, things went south for the JGR driver in the final stage of the 500-lap race. On lap 384, he made contact with the pole sitter, AJ Allmendinger, and the #11 Camry's front right wheel got loose. Following that, the governing body slammed Denny Hamlin with a two-lap penalty. Additionally, NASCAR also suspended the front tire changer, Austin Maloney, and the jackman, Joel-Alexandre Bouagnon, for two races.Reflecting on the same, the JGR driver claimed that he wished to focus on the things he has control over rather than worrying about the crew member's replacement. He stated (via the Actions Determental podcast):&quot;I have no idea who's sitting on the bench or who's ready, and it's not even my concern...cuz that's the crew chief. He manages the people. Um, there's nothing I can do about it. You know what I mean? My concern needs to be on the things that I can control.&quot;Denny Hamlin is set to compete in the next race of the Round of 12, the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet. The 267-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Kansas Speedway.