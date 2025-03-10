Joe Gibbs struggles to explain Christopher Bell’s sudden three-race NASCAR winning streak

NASCAR champion car owner Joe Gibbs was at a loss for words when reflecting on his driver Christopher Bell's recent win streak. The driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has won the last three Cup Series events, most recently Sunday's event at Phoenix.

Gibbs struggled to answer a question raised about Bell's hot start to the 2025 season in Sunday's post-race press conference. It was brought to light on X by FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass, who wrote:

"Joe Gibbs had trouble answering one of my questions about Christopher Bell's three-race winning streak: @NASCARONFOX"

When Pockrass asked Gibbs how Bell went from not winning in his last 19 races to winning three races in a row, the former Washington Redskins head football coach couldn't give much of a response. He said:

"I don't know. I gotta tell you the truth. I don't know if I have an answer for that." (0:08 onwards)

Bell edged out JGR teammate Denny Hamlin in a photo finish on Sunday at Phoenix to capture his third straight victory. Prior to that, the Oklahoma native won the second and third races of the season at Atlanta and CoTA, respectively. In just four races, the 30-year-old has matched his career-high for wins in a single season with three. Bell's run is also the first time a driver has won three straight Cup races in the NextGen era.

JGR swept the weekend at Phoenix as Aric Almirola prevailed over Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman in a photo finish to win Saturday's Xfinity Series race. It was the 40-year-old's eighth win in the series.

JGR fields four full-time Cup Series entries, with Bell at the seat of the #20, Hamlin in the #11, Chase Briscoe in the #19 and Ty Gibbs in the #54. For Briscoe, it's his first season with the team after replacing the now-retired Martin Truex Jr.

Hamlin finished second in Sunday's race at Phoenix. Ty Gibbs, grandson of Joe Gibbs, finished 25th while Briscoe finished 35th.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell going to try and "win them all" amid recent success

Christopher Bell made it known that he doesn't believe he'll win every NASCAR Cup Series event this year. However, the driver of the #20 said he and his team are going to do their best to do so amid his three-race win streak.

Bell took to Instagram following his monumental Phoenix win, expressing his gratitude for his JGR team and how they're going to try and win them all this season. He wrote:

“We're not gonna win them all....but we're damn sure gonna try! Love this team! Resers Dub! #teamtoyota”

Bell has 12 career victories in the Cup Series. He's made the Championship 4 twice in his career in both 2022 and 2023.

