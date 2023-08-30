Joe Gibbs wants Denny Hamlin to emulate Jeff Gordon’s one team stat and race his entire career for JGR

Entering the NASCAR playoff season, Joe Gibbs and Denny Hamlin are yet to sign an agreement over the #11 Toyota driver's future at JGR. Hamlin is out of contract at the end of the year and his negotiations with Coach Gibbs are still on hold.

Hamlin made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the #11 JGR Chevy back in 2005. He has been the only constant in the team over the past 17 years, with Joe Gibbs wanting his star driver to retire at JGR much like NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, who drove for Hendrick Motorsports in his 25-year career.

Gibbs said on NASCAR SiriusXM radio:

“We want Denny here. It’s been 17 years. He’s helped us build our race team along with all those other guys that have helped us over the years from the driver’s standpoint. But we would love for him to be here and go his entire career and retire here. That’s kind of our dream. That’s what we’d like.”

Gibbs and Hamllin in 2019

Joe Gibbs also gave an update on Hamlin's contract negotiation as he revealed that the parties are working hard to reach an agreement soon. He explained:

“My hope is we’re kinda moving forward with all of that. And hopefully, there’s going to be something to announce here real quick. So I think that’s kinda where we are. Things are not done yet, we’re working hard on them, and certainly, all of us want that to happen,”

The situation appears similar to the Kyle Busch contract saga last year which ended with the two-time champion leaving JGR to join Richard Childress Racing. Coach Gibbs once again finds himself on the brink of losing another star driver.

There are plenty of other factors delaying the agreement. Notably, Hamlin's team 23XI Racing's future with Toyota has prevented him from signing with JGR. While Hamlin is on good terms with Joe Gibbs, his future will be determined by where 23XI Racing heads next year.

Kyle Petty fears Denny Hamlin's 'Achilles heel' will once again prevent him from winning the championship

NASCAR veteran Kyle Petty wants Denny Hamlin to have a clean run in the playoff season as hopes to see the future hall of famer win his maiden title.

Petty spoke about Hamlin in high regard but mentioned that pit road penalties and bad pit stops were the only things stopping him from winning the title. He said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast:

“We see Denny Hamlin, I have all the faith in the world. He is a Hall of Famer, he’s a great race car driver. But once again, his Achilles heel – Pit Road, raises its head yesterday at Daytona.”

“If he can have clean Pit Road, no penalties, no bad pit stops and stuff like, Denny Hamlin may lap the field and win this championship by a landslide. But he’s got to get some of that.”

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff season begins this weekend at the Darlington Raceway.