"Joey did an amazing job": Christopher Bell reflects on his million-dollar pass to snatch All-star race victory from Team Penske star 

Christopher Bell pulled off the million-dollar pass to take the win in Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup exhibition race at the 0.625-mile oval in North Carolina. The Joe Gibbs driver had to get through one of the toughest competitors in the sport to do it in the form of 2024 All-Star Race winner, Logano, who led a race-high 139 of 250 laps, but fell short of 0.829 seconds.
After the race, Bell rewatched the final laps and shared his thoughts on the showdown.
"Joey was not an easy pass. He never is, especially for a million bucks. I've been working him over a little bit," Christopher Bell said.
Bell, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, made the decisive move with just nine laps to go at North Wilkesboro Speedway after a late caution allowed him to pit for fresher tires. Logano stayed out in a gamble to maintain track position, which proved costly.
Bell also explained how he took the lead with 10 laps to go and described the battle in detail, noting how Logano tried to pinch him in Turn 1 and 2, but he still managed a strong run off the corner.
"So Joey did an amazing job of just blocking my line. So right here, I get to the outside of him. And I'm like, alright, buddy, this is it. This is my time. I got a big run off," Bell said.
"Oh, that was even friendlier than I thought. And I knew once I was clear, I was going to have the tire advantage. He did put it on my door and I got a little loose. But, I took it from him. Alright, we got the pass with the lead," he added.
Logano led the race for two separate stretches. He was frustrated after the race and not just with Bell’s aggressive move but also with the timing of the caution that allowed Bell to pit.
"Best short track on the schedule" - Christopher Bell's shoutout to historic North Wilkesboro track
Christopher Bell, who is in his sixth full-time NASCAR Cup season, collected his first All-Star Race win last Sunday. Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 was also Toyota's first victory at the non-points event since Kyle Busch's win in 2017.
The race at North Wilkesboro Speedway was packed with action this year, unlike the past two. It set a new record for 18 lead changes. There were more leaders and passes in the first half alone than in the last two races combined.
"That right there is absolutely incredible. North Wilkesboro, best short track on the schedule," Christopher Bell said (via NASCAR).
Brad Keselowski, who started on pole and held off strong challenges from Logano, Bell, and Elliott early in the race, saw his hopes end in a crash on Lap 177.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.