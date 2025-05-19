"Joey did an amazing job": Christopher Bell reflects on his million-dollar pass to snatch All-star race victory from Team Penske star 

Christopher Bell pulled off the million-dollar pass to take the win in Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup exhibition race at the 0.625-mile oval in North Carolina. The Joe Gibbs driver had to get through one of the toughest competitors in the sport to do it in the form of 2024 All-Star Race winner, Logano, who led a race-high 139 of 250 laps, but fell short of 0.829 seconds.

Ad

After the race, Bell rewatched the final laps and shared his thoughts on the showdown.

"Joey was not an easy pass. He never is, especially for a million bucks. I've been working him over a little bit," Christopher Bell said.

Bell, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, made the decisive move with just nine laps to go at North Wilkesboro Speedway after a late caution allowed him to pit for fresher tires. Logano stayed out in a gamble to maintain track position, which proved costly.

Ad

Trending

Bell also explained how he took the lead with 10 laps to go and described the battle in detail, noting how Logano tried to pinch him in Turn 1 and 2, but he still managed a strong run off the corner.

"So Joey did an amazing job of just blocking my line. So right here, I get to the outside of him. And I'm like, alright, buddy, this is it. This is my time. I got a big run off," Bell said.

Ad

"Oh, that was even friendlier than I thought. And I knew once I was clear, I was going to have the tire advantage. He did put it on my door and I got a little loose. But, I took it from him. Alright, we got the pass with the lead," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logano led the race for two separate stretches. He was frustrated after the race and not just with Bell’s aggressive move but also with the timing of the caution that allowed Bell to pit.

"Best short track on the schedule" - Christopher Bell's shoutout to historic North Wilkesboro track

Christopher Bell, who is in his sixth full-time NASCAR Cup season, collected his first All-Star Race win last Sunday. Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 was also Toyota's first victory at the non-points event since Kyle Busch's win in 2017.

Ad

The race at North Wilkesboro Speedway was packed with action this year, unlike the past two. It set a new record for 18 lead changes. There were more leaders and passes in the first half alone than in the last two races combined.

"That right there is absolutely incredible. North Wilkesboro, best short track on the schedule," Christopher Bell said (via NASCAR).

Brad Keselowski, who started on pole and held off strong challenges from Logano, Bell, and Elliott early in the race, saw his hopes end in a crash on Lap 177.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.