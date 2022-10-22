Joey Logano is 'a jacka** on the track', claims Danica Patrick

Joey Logano is one of several drivers from the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series field who have expressed their thoughts over the incident between Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kyle Larson last weekend in Sin City. South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw Logano drive his #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang to Victory Lane, whereas a bigger talking point of the race came in the form of a wreck between the two non-playoff drivers.

In light of Wallace Jr. spinning Larson out on stage two of the 400-mile-long race and physically confronting him afterward, several examples from the past have come back into the limelight as well. One such incident took place with Joey Logano himself, which involved the 32-year-old being wrecked by former driver Matt Kenseth in 2015. The retaliation from Kenseth at Martinsville saw him suspended for two races, just like Bubba Wallace Jr. has been this season.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Well, see for yourself. SIX YEARS AGO TODAY, Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano were battling for the lead at @KansasSpeedway when...Well, see for yourself. #NASCARPlayoffs SIX YEARS AGO TODAY, Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano were battling for the lead at @KansasSpeedway when...Well, see for yourself. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/mpDW5K7m05

On a recent episode of her podcast Pretty Intense, former NASCAR and Indycar driver Danica Patrick also spoke about the incident in conversation with Denny Hamlin. Amongst a host of other conversations, Patrick looked back at what triggered the wreck in 2015, along with how she felt about Logano's on-track etiquette and said:

“For those who don’t know, Matt Kenseth was taken out by Joey Logano, and he needed to get through to the Chase by winning, and he was in the lead. Then once he (Kenseth) was a lap down, he waited and came back up on track. And when the green flag dropped at the end of the race, he just fricking dumped Joey. And I, for one, am joyful about that because Joey’s a jacka** on the track. He also is another one that I don’t like.”

The ultimate retaliation from Matt Kenseth came as a result of multiple run-ins with Joey Logano throughout the 2015 season. Danica Patrick is certainly one driver who has not forgotten her old days in the sport, as she expressed her displeasure towards the Team Penske driver.

Watch Kenseth's retaliation here:

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Matt Kenseth was still fuming from a wreck two weeks earlier, and took matters into his own hands and intentionally wrecked Joey Logano at Martinsville in 2015.



Logano would miss the "KENSETH TAKES HIM OUT!"Matt Kenseth was still fuming from a wreck two weeks earlier, and took matters into his own hands and intentionally wrecked Joey Logano at Martinsville in 2015.Logano would miss the #Championship4 , and NASCAR suspended Kenseth for two races. "KENSETH TAKES HIM OUT!"Matt Kenseth was still fuming from a wreck two weeks earlier, and took matters into his own hands and intentionally wrecked Joey Logano at Martinsville in 2015.Logano would miss the #Championship4, and NASCAR suspended Kenseth for two races. https://t.co/X0o9JK1Lxy

Joey Logano speaks on how Next Gen NASCAR has introduced a level of parity in the sport

On his recent visit to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Joey Logano spoke about several topics, ranging from Bubba Wallace Jr.'s and Kyle Larson's crash in Las Vegas to his own trip to victory lane. The 2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion, owing to his experience in the sport, also spoke about what he thought of the new Next Gen cars introduced in the highest echelon of stock car racing this year.

Logano touched on how the concept has introduced a level of parity between younger and older, more experienced drivers, and said:

“I think the advantage the experienced drivers had is washed away, or some of it. Now, the younger guys look like they are going to take over the world because over half of the experience the older guys had is now worthless.”

Watch the complete interview below:

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) @SiriusXMNASCAR



speaks on the Next Gen car leveling the playing field and how it’s affected the veteran drivers in the Cup Series field



More on “Behind The Wheel” → 🗣 “The advantage the experienced drivers had is washed away. Some of, not all of it.” @joeylogano speaks on the Next Gen car leveling the playing field and how it’s affected the veteran drivers in the Cup Series fieldMore on “Behind The Wheel” → siriusxm.us/JoeyLogano 🗣 “The advantage the experienced drivers had is washed away. Some of, not all of it.”@joeylogano speaks on the Next Gen car leveling the playing field and how it’s affected the veteran drivers in the Cup Series field ⬇️🎧 More on “Behind The Wheel” → siriusxm.us/JoeyLogano https://t.co/IQxvroOwVN

NASCAR will go live from Miami-Homestead Speedway this weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400.

Poll : 0 votes