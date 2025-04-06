Joey Logano addresses concern over Team Penske mechanical failures with faith in the team

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano has shared his thoughts after his Team Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney, ran into a rough patch with three straight DNFs, two of which were caused by engine issues. Logano pointed out that pushing the car's limit can lead to issues and is not worried going forward for Sunday's race at Darlington.

Blaney’s bad luck started at the fourth race of the 2025 Cup season at Phoenix, where his car gave out on Lap 290. He then crashed out his No. 12 Ford in Las Vegas the next week and had his engine fail with just 60 laps to go at Homestead-Miami. Speaking to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Logano commented on whether he was concerned about the issue and said:

"I mean, of course, we are but what am I going to do about it? You know, you just got to kind of understand the processes and...I mean, some of it's just a matter of, like, you push things, you're trying to find advantages somehow, right? You're gonna push things to the ragged edge, and when they happen, sometimes you're gonna push it to failure, and you learn a lesson and you move on."

Logano further mentioned that the issue was not just a broken part and the team was figuring out what went wrong and had a better idea now. He trusts them, follows their instructions in the car, and isn’t worried because they’re working to solve it.

"I just think it's kind of coincidence that it's happened a couple times in a row. But, you know, it's just a matter of you push things hard, you're gonna find the weaknesses...I'm not concerned. We've got great people working on it to try to figure those things out. So I go off of the data that they give me," Logano added.

Ryan Blaney bounced back from his string of bad finishes at Martinsville Speedway last week, where Joey Logano also had his first top-10 finish of the season. Blaney qualified ninth for the upcoming Cup race, the Goodyear 400, with a top speed of 169.818 mph at Darlington Raceway.

Joey Logano to sport Cale Yarborough inspired paint scheme at NASCAR Throwback Week at Darlington

The Darlington Raceway is hosting NASCAR's Throwback Weekend and teams will sport retro paint schemes to celebrate the sport's history. Joey Logano will honor NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough. His No. 22 car will feature the fellow three-time Cup Series champion’s scheme from 1976.

Logano will start the Goodyear 400 in the 18th position.

Joey Logano (22) during practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway on Apr 5, 2025. Source: Imagn

Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at the 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET and will air live on Fox Sports 1.

