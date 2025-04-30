Joey Logano addresses his unintentional Talladega infraction

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano addressed his disqualification from the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. He initially secured a top-five finish after starting the race from P3, but his result was nullified when post-race inspection revealed an issue with the rear spoiler of his #22 Ford.

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Logano drives the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. The Connecticut native has earned 68 career wins across NASCAR’s top three series, with 36 of those in the Cup Series. Notably, 34 of his Cup victories have come with Team Penske, including a Daytona 500 triumph.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, the #22 driver shared insights into the rear spoiler issue that disqualified him from the Talladega race.

"What happened is the bolts that hold the back spoiler on. There's a bracket back there. One of the nuts came off. It wasn't on purpose, but that doesn't matter, right?[...] Did it give us a competitive advantage? Yes. Did we do it on purpose? No. Does that make it any better? No. Right?" Logano explained.

"You're still going to get the penalty. And it's the right thing. There's no arguing it. Right? It's like if you wreck someone and you go up and you say, You're sorry. Does it change the result? No. But does it make it a little better? It's like, yeah, I guess it's a little better," he added.

Alongside Joey Logano, Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 60 Ford, was also disqualified from the Jack Link's 500 due to a rear spoiler violation. He originally crossed the line in second, but the infraction dropped him to P38, while Logano, who had finished in the top five, was classified P39.

Logano’s 2025 season has been far from smooth. Aside from a single top-ten finish at Martinsville Speedway, the Penske driver has struggled to find consistency and sits 11th in the Cup Series standings.

Joey Logano opens up about lashing out at Penske teammate Austin Cindric

On the final lap of Stage 2 at the Jack Link's 500, Joey Logano was hoping for a push from his Penske teammate, Austin Cindric, to secure the stage win. However, the push never came. Not only did Logano miss out, but Cindric also failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Instead, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace surged ahead and took the green-and-white checkered flag to win the stage.

The #22 driver was then heard lashing out at his teammate on the radio.

In a recent interview with Kelly Crandall, Logano explained the reason behind his frustration with teammate Austin Cindric.

"When something that was set to be in a certain way doesn't go the way that we all agreed to, maybe not the first time, you're going to get a little frustrated about it," Joey Logano said.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series drivers will compete at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4 at 3:30 PM ET. Catch the Wurth 400 on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

