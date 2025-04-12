Joey Logano awarded with unique distinction for his help after Hurricane Helene

Team Penske’s Joey Logano was recently recognized with the Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Raceway Spirit Award for 2025. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion received the honor for his continuous support in helping communities recover after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of North Carolina and Tennessee last year.

Logano, who launched the Joey Logano Foundation in 2013, has long used his platform to aid families in crisis. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, his foundation partnered with Shell USA and Team Penske for a relief initiative titled Partners Powering Hurricane Recovery. The program provided immediate resources and long-term support, funding everything from cleanup efforts to rebuilding family homes.

The award was presented by NMPA President Deb Williams at Bristol Motor Speedway during the Food City 500 weekend. Sharing the moment on X, the association posted:

"National Motorsports Press Association President @DebWilliams72 presents @joeylogano with his Fourth Quarter NMPA @PoconoRaceway Spirit Award at @ItsBristolBaby for his efforts helping residents of N.C. and Tenn. rebuild after Hurricane #Helene."

This marks Joey Logano’s fourth time earning the quarterly Spirit Award, each one tied to a different chapter of his work off the track. Back in early 2020, he teamed up with Bobbee O’s BBQ and Elevation Church to distribute free meals to children during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later that same year, he launched a unique playoff initiative, donating $22,000 for every week of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to North Carolina organizations that support foster children and youth who are homeless.

In 2024, Logano’s foundation pledged $250,000 directly toward Hurricane Helene relief, helping raise over half a million dollars. The contributions supported grassroots organizations like Crossnore Communities for Children and Children’s Hope Alliance, focusing especially on displaced youth and families without stable housing.

The Joey Logano Foundation has supported many individuals and committed over $6 million to various community initiatives over the years. His work continues to reflect the same precision and persistence that has defined his racing career.

Donald Trump hosts Joey Logano and Team Penske at the White House

(From left) Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Roger Penske at the White House on April 09, 2025, with Donald Trump. Source: Getty

While Joey Logano’s efforts off the track have earned him national recognition, his on-track success also led to a high-profile honor recently. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump invited Logano, Ryan Blaney, and members of Team Penske to the White House to celebrate their championship-winning run in 2024.

Logano clinched his third NASCAR Cup Series title last year driving the #22 Ford. He was joined by teammate and Penske #12 Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series champion, and Josef Newgarden, Penske's 2023 Indy 500 winner.

Trump also honored the team owner, Roger Penske, for his contribution to American motorsports over five decades.

This was Logano’s second visit to the White House under Trump’s presidency. The first came in 2019 after his inaugural championship in 2018. Trump congratulated the team for their continued dominance across NASCAR and IndyCar, praising their commitment to excellence and calling them "true champions" on and off the track.

