Joey Logano backs Kyle Larson’s claim of “too many road courses” on schedule

Defending champion Joey Logano has joined in the conversation of having too many road courses in NASCAR, backing the claim made by Kyle Larson earlier.

In a recent press conference during the Watkins Glen weekend, Kyle Larson sparked a spirited debate within the racing community by expressing his thoughts on the growing prevalence of road-course races in the NASCAR schedule. The topic has now gained further traction after Team Penske driver, Joey Logano, echoed Larson's sentiments in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Traditionally known for its oval tracks, NASCAR has witnessed a surge in road-course races in recent years, stirring up discussions about the impact of this shift on the sport's competitiveness and fan engagement.

Joey Logano entered the conversation with his support for Kyle Larson's standpoint. During an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano candidly shared his thoughts on the proliferation of road courses.

"I think there are too many road courses if you ask me," Logano asserted, echoing Larson's sentiment.

He went on to underscore a crucial aspect that has emerged as a point of contention—cautions. Joey Logano pointed out that the scarcity of cautions during road-course races, such as those witnessed at the recent Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, could potentially diminish the thrill for both drivers and fans. He continued:

“There's one thing that I've thought, which is there's not enough cautions in the races like it was at the Watkins Glen. No one's gonna want to go anymore, we'll go back to running more oval races like we should."

Joey Logano on his ideal number of oval course races

Logano's endorsement of Larson's viewpoint demonstrates a shared concern among drivers for the overall excitement and competitiveness of NASCAR races.

He expressed his apprehension that the lack of cautions could lead to dwindling interest among fans and, in turn, a shift back to a schedule dominated by oval races—a sentiment aligned with Larson's own reservations.

When asked about his ideal number of races in a NASCAR season, Joey Logano proposed a concise answer (via an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

"Three. Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Chicago. I think that's what we should do."

He further elaborated on his reasoning, particularly with regard to Chicago. Despite not being a fan of street course racing, Logano acknowledged the positive impact it can have on the sport's growth and visibility.

“I think Chicago is a win for the sport. Not that I really loved the street course racing aspect of it, but I thought what it did for the sport was tremendous," Logano said.