Joey Logano bags $1 million payout claiming top spot at NASCAR's Driver Ambassador program

NASCAR announced a new Driver Ambassador Program for the 2025 season, and Team Penske driver Joey Logano topped the list. The governing body wrapped up the first phase at the end of last Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

The Stock Car Racing Association designed the program during the off-season to help promote the sport. The program rewards the Cup Series drivers with incentives for growing the sport through media obligations, autograph signings, and more. NASCAR announced the names of the top five drivers on the 2025 Driver Ambassador Program with SBJ.

The Team Penske driver topped the list and received a million-dollar prize for his efforts during the first phase. The 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson came in second, followed by Logano's teammate Ryan Blaney in third. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain also secured his spot in the top five drivers, clinching fourth place, and his teammate Daniel Suarez came in fifth.

The stock car racing journalist Steve Taranto shared the list of the top drivers and stated:

"Sports Business Journal reports that the Top 5 of the first period of the Driver Ambassador Program are as follows: 1. Joey Logano 2. Kyle Larson 3. Ryan Blaney 4. Ross Chastain 5. Daniel Suarez Logano will receive a $1M bonus from NASCAR"

Reflecting on the three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano's win, NASCAR analyst Adam Stern stated:

"@JoeyLogano took the checkered flag in the first term of @NASCAR’s new Driver Ambassador Program, finishing in the top spot in the system designed to raise the promotional level of the sport, according to people familiar with the scoring."

Joey Logano is set to mark his 597th start this weekend at Challenge Round 1 - Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at EchoPark Speedway on June 28, 2025. TNT Sports, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will cover the 260-mile race live at 7 pm ET.

"I like it, what we have now": Joey Logano gets candid about the current playoff format that sparked controversy

Earlier this month, the defending champion, Joey Logano, was featured in an interview on the Zach Gelb Show and shared his thoughts on the current playoff format. Despite multiple NASCAR pundits frowning at the format, Logano supported it, stating it provides consistency during the regular season.

The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver secured his playoff spot alongside his teammate, Austin Cindric, after clinching the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in May. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney was the last one to land a playoff spot after winning the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1, 2025.

Reflecting on the same, Joey Logano opened up about the playoff format and stated (via On3.com):

“I like it, what we have now. And we gotta remember, we changed it for a reason, right? We went from where it was just 36 races, score all the points, no playoff system at all and the champion would be crowned with three races to go at the end of the year. Well, that’s kind of boring, and nobody wanted to see that.”

“Our playoff system rewards consistency through the regular season. It rewards winning through the regular season to seed you better, but at the same time, there’s always the underdog story that can get hot at the right time, figure everything out, and go win the championship," he added.

Joey Logano ranks among the top ten drivers in the Cup Series points table. With 436 points, one win, four top-ten finishes, and two top-five finishes, the defending champion ranks tenth in the points table.

