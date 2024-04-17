Joey Logano blames "sticky crap" for ruining Texas racing, demands NASCAR for track repair

Joey Logano was disappointed with the quality of the track in Texas after the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

NASCAR has raced at the Texas Motor Speedway since 1997, however, Team Penske driver Joey Logano suggested that it's time that a change is brought to the asphalt. He revealed that the track has collected rubble on the asphalt over the years and it decreases the grip levels on certain parts of the track. He was quoted as saying on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"The resin PJ one stuff that they sprayed down years ago, races ago is still on the racetrack. And I don't know if it collects dust on top of it. Like it's still sticky, you know, you can feel it. It's sticky."

Drivers seek to avoid such parts of the track because it could lead to traction loss and an eventual crash. Joey Logano mentioned that for this reason, drivers wait for someone else to gradually make a mistake and go up there to make the track more drivable.

"And the first few laps you go up there, it's complete ice. So it prevents cars from going up there sooner, right? Somebody's got to be the person that's brave enough to clean it off. Or enough cars have to make mistakes and get too high to clean it off before it gets really fast."

Although Logano also argued that it does not directly impact the racing, he claimed it would be better to get the "crap" out of the track.

"I wish there was a way to take that stuff off. I don't know how to do that, but I think the racing would be better if you didn't have that crap up there. I think. So it's hard for me to say the racing's bad there. Like, I mean, it was pretty decent this week on a few occasions. We just got to, I think if we can get up there sooner, it would be better."

Joey Logano concerned with Ford's lack of wins in 2024

Ford had a remarkable season last year after clinching the title in all three NASCAR series. Since then, however, their form seems to have fallen off. So far, they haven't won a single Cup Series race while their competitors Toyota and Chevrolet are in the lead with multiple wins.

Expressing his concern over the same, Joey Logano told Frontstretch that they have identified some weaknesses.

"I'd say we are all concerned. There's definitely some weaknesses that we definitely have identified. I'd say the urgency has escalated here in the last couple of weeks, which is good."

He further stated that it was a positive that everyone was worried because it might help them find a solution sooner.

"From my point of view, I'm glad that everyone's a little nervous about it. They're able to, maybe, get after it a little bit more aggressively. That part is good. So, hopefully some changes come soon."

