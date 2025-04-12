Joey Logano breaks silence on his illness after Darlington race, admits throwing up all week

Joey Logano had a virus that caused him to suffer after racing at Darlington. He had to go to a care center and get fluids to recover from the dehydration.

Logano is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Born in Middletown, Connecticut, Logano became the youngest winner in both the Nationwide Series and the Cup Series. The driver for the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske has achieved significant success as he is the current defending champion. In 2015, Logano won the Daytona 500, making a big splash in the water before he went on to secure three titles in 2018, 2022, and 2024.

In his sixth Championship 4 appearance, Logano proved he's a big-time player, as his win at Las Vegas secured him the spot. Logano has proved to be a consistent performer, having a streak of securing at least a solitary win in the Cup Series (13 in a row). He has partnered with the crew chief, Paul Wolfe.

In his recent media availability, Logano talked about how he recovered after the race at Darlington Raceway. He was throwing up throughout the week. He said:

“I had the stomach virus and I thought I was good, and then right before the race I realized that I was not good. I was able to get through the race, but was pretty dehydrated afterwards because for one I was throwing up and all throughout the week and then just couldn’t keep any fluids in even during the week. It was not a fun experience, but I saw the end of it. It was a long race.”

Logano has had a good start to the season, ranked ninth in the standings. With 232 points and a single top-ten finish, his average finish of 16.75 has kept him in the top ten of the standings. He has led for a total of 260 laps and has had one DNF in the season.

Joey Logano honored his championship car during visit to the White House

Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, celebrated his 2024 title win with President Donald Trump at the White House, showcasing his championship-winning Ford Mustang. Logano shared images from the visit, which included former champion Ryan Blaney, IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, Team Penske owner Roger Penske, and NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps. He noted the honor of celebrating Team Penske's achievements with President Trump.

“Parked my Championship car outside the @WhiteHouse today. It was an honor to see President Trump again and celebrate our multiple @Team_Penske accomplishments together.”

Joey Logano is the longest-tenured Cup Series driver at Team Penske, securing 34 of his 36 wins with the team. Logano's only top-10 finish thus far in 2025 has come at Martinsville Speedway.

