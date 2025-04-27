Joey Logano calls for patience with NASCAR’s latest measure in improving Next Gen safety

Veteran NASCAR driver Joey Logano has called for patience with the sanctioning body's latest solution to prevent next-gen cars from going airborne at high-speed tracks. Logano insisted not to draw conclusions from numbers in the wind tunnel and is waiting to see how the new additions perform on track.

With Cup Series drivers going airborne more frequently in the Next Gen era, NASCAR has devised a new flap on the A-post to increase lift-off speed. Although the new flap will not be introduced at Talladega, it was tested at Michigan recently and is planned for introduction at the fall race at Daytona.

Joey Logano, who has first-hand experience of flipping at Talladega, was asked his opinion on the positive wind tunnel results. Logano insisted on waiting to see how the new flaps perform on track, stating that wind tunnel numbers often don't correlate to on-track performance, with many real-life variables that cannot be replicated.

"They have a plan... Yeah, time tells and all that stuff, right? How effective it is? I don't think you'll know until you get on the race track, 'cause there's a lot of things in the wind tunnel that says it's going to be better and then you get to the racetrack, and there's just so many of the variables that windtunnel can't show," he told Bob Pockrass.

Nonetheless, the three-time Cup Series champion mentioned that it wouldn't hurt to experiment and improve driver safety and hopes the new flap works as intended, preventing airborne crashes.

"Hopefully, the A-post flap that comes up, the numbers look good. Let's see if it really works on the race track, you don't know until you put it on there. Surely it won't hurt." he added.

Last year, NASCAR immediately reacted to Corey LaJoie's flip at Michigan and Josh Berry's airborne wreck at Daytona by making changes to the roof rails, rocker panels, and the fabric design in the flaps.

Joey Logano inducted into Talladega Walk of Fame

Ahead of the race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano was inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at the Davey Allison Memorial Park. The three-time winner at the iconic 2.66-mile track joins the company of NASCAR legends at the Walk of Fame.

Track president Brian Crichton heaped praise on Logano's "remarkable talent" and his dedication to the sport. Crichton said [via abc3340 News]:

"Joey is no stranger to visiting victory lane at Talladega and his continued success has earned him a well-deserved spot among NASCAR’s greatest in the Talladega Walk of Fame. Joey is a remarkable talent for our sport and his passion and dedication to racing will continue to be on full display for years to come."

Joey Logano will join his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the Walk of Fame. The latter is also a three-time winner at the track. Logano's former teammate, Brad Keselowski, a six-time winner at the track, was inducted in 2012.

