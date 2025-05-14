Joey Logano comes clean on if he would do the Double like 'freak' Kyle Larson at Indy 500 practice

Joey Logano commented on Kyle Larson and his attempt at the ‘Double’ on Memorial Day weekend. Jamie Little asked Logano if he would ever attempt to do the same, and Logano replied that he couldn’t do the two races together; he can only focus on winning one rather than attempting two and failing to win either.

Kyle Larson is making his second consecutive attempt at the prestigious ‘Double’. He will be racing the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Larson will be driving the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in the Indy 500 before flying down to Charlotte to pilot the regular #5 Hendrick Motorsports car.

This feat is known as the “Double Duty”, which involves a total of approximately 1100 miles of racing in a single day. Larson’s first attempt in 2024 was derailed by weather, which resulted in an 18th-place finish for him at the Indy 500. He later flew to Charlotte, but the weather had already shortened the Coca-Cola 600.

Logano, after being asked if he would attempt anything like what Larson is doing on Memorial Day Weekend, replied [via IndyCar on FOX]:

"You know, I would like to drive one. I don't know if I would race one while I'm racing NASCAR full time. I don't think I can take away from what I'm doing in NASCAR and be able to be competitive doing this. I think it's just taking a lot of time. And I also feel like I wouldn't be giving my team 100% on the NASCAR side. So I'd rather do it 100% and win one of them, right? "

"Instead of just doing a halfway and not being able to win either one of them. No way that they'll knock on what Lars is doing. I said earlier, he's a freak. He's able to do whatever. He's just whatever he's able to jump in and be really good at it. It's a little different for me. I got to really focus in to be able to win.", Joey Logano added.

Logano is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2018, 2022, and 2024) and one of the most accomplished drivers of his generation. Logano debuted in the Cup Series in 2009 with Joe Gibbs Racing before joining Team Penske, where he has become the only active driver with three Cup titles.

Joey Logano reflects on his Chipper Jones banter episode

Joey Logano recently reflected on a lighthearted social media exchange with MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones following the NASCAR race at Texas Motor Speedway. The banter began after an earlier incident at Talladega, where Logano, frustrated with teammate Austin Cindric for allowing Bubba Wallace Jr. to win Stage 2, unleashed an expletive-laden team radio rant. Jones publicly criticized Logano’s behavior on X (formerly Twitter), calling him selfish, which prompted Logano to question Jones’ authority to comment on NASCAR strategy.

After winning at Texas, Logano playfully escalated the exchange by donning an Atlanta Braves hat - Chipper Jones’ former team- and posing with the trophy, describing it as the “final dagger” in their back-and-forth. He said [via NASCAR on FOX]

"No, I just thought that was the dagger, you know, the one that won, you know, and that was the last word kind of moment. But no, it ended up alright. It was fun. I guess it was fun, and I hope Chipper's alright now."

However, the situation was quickly defused when Jones posted a congratulatory message acknowledging Logano’s credentials and recent win, turning what could have been a feud into good-natured banter.

