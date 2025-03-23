Joey Logano comes clean on the shocking repercussions of a blunder he has 'unfair advantage' over: "They want to see us screw up"

Joey Logano gave a startling opinion about the shocking repercussions of broadcasting, revealing his 'unfair advantage' over the same. The Team Penske driver joined Fox's Truck Series booth at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, alongside Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

Ad

The Baptist Health 200 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway witnessed Cup Series great Kyle Larson post his maiden Truck Series win. But while the Hendrick Motorsports star showcased his prowess on the asphalt, NASCAR champions Logano, Harvick, and Keselowski dropped their insightful opinions from the booth as the battle progressed.

The legendary drivers teamed up for a one-off broadcasting stint for Fox Sports' annual broadcast segment, Driver Only.

But before embarking on the exhilarating role, Joey Logano came clean on his 'unfair advantage' over the seasoned broadcasters. The #22 Ford driver opined that fans won't call the drivers out as they are expected to create a blunder while the experienced broadcasters aren't, making them prone to immense backlash.

Ad

Trending

"Here’s the unfair advantage of being a driver, Joey Logano said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. "If you guys have a bad call on TV or the radio at the end of the race, you’re gonna get used up on social media. If we screw up, it’s expected. And you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re drivers, it’s not their job.’ And it’s okay. So, like, we could goof around, have a good time, and it’s what people want to see. They want to see us screw up, they want to see us stumble on our words."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logano could follow in Dale Jr.'s footsteps who moved to the NBC booth right after he retired from full-time racing.

A look into defending champion Joey Logano's 2025 performance

After a subpar performance with the 2024 Nashville Superspeedway win guaranteeing his playoff spot, not many expected the Team Penske driver would turn the tide. However, the Connecticut native capitalized on the playoff format, triumphing in the key races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway to punch his Championship 4 ticket and continue his dominance to lift his third Cup Series championship trophy.

Ad

Logano's performance is showing an upward curve this year. Unlike his previous season's portrayal during which he posted a solitary top-10 from the first five races and couldn't finish inside the top 20 in the remaining ones, this season has fared better thus far.

The Team Penske driver's average finish after the first five races until the 2024 Bristol Motor Speedway battle is 25. On the other hand, his three top-15s from the first five races so far have culminated in an average finish of 19.8, five places better than his championship season.

Joey Logano sits eighth in the Cup Series standings and would begin the Homestead-Miami Cup race from 12th on the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback