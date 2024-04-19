Joey Logano has compelling reason to win Talladega Cup race after 2018 trophy mishap

Team Penske driver Joey Logano revealed a flaw with his 2018 Talladega trophy where his name was spelled wrong. He also finds this as an "extra motivation" to win the race this year.

Logano won the GEICO 500 at Talladega in 2018, the year that also marked his first Cup Series championship victory. In a recent video that he uploaded to social media, the 33-year-old revealed that the authorities made an error with the trophy that was given to him. His name was spelled LAGANO instead of LOGANO. He said:

"Alright funny story here as we head to Talladega. This is the trophy we won in 2018 and the funny story behind it is, Penske keeps the original, I always get a replica of it right the second trophy and we were in the process of moving so when it shifted to me I just kept it all wrapped because I didn't want to be banged up while I were moving."

Trending

He also finds this a major motivation to try and win the race this time around.

"Well I recently opened it and realized, they spelled my name wrong, L-A-G-A-N-O, that's not how they spell it. So maybe I can win another one and they can spell my name right this time."

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano feels confident heading into Talladega this year

Although Logano has not won a race so far in the 2024 Cup Series season, he looks ahead to the 500-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway with much confidence. Penske delivering strong performances on Superspeedways this season is one of the aspects that gives Joey Logano the confidence to look forward to battles at the front of the track.

He said, via SpeedwayDigest:

"Talladega has been a great track for Ford, Penske, and all of us. We have been in contention every time we go down there. Our superspeedway program is our strength right now. We have seen that in qualifying and have seen the performance at Atlanta and Daytona so far. I have a lot of confidence going there."

With P2 being his best finish of the season so far (at Richmond), Joey Logano stands 15th in the championship. Although he led 177 laps, he is yet to win a stage this season. His strong pace at Daytona and Atlanta holds promise for a good performance the upcoming weekend in Talladega as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback