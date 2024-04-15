Joey Logano "concerned" over Ford's winless drought after a quarter of the 2024 NASCAR season

Joey Logano has expressed his concerns over Ford's lack of wins so far in the 2024 NASCAR season.

Ford delivered a historic NASCAR campaign in 2023. With Ryan Blaney, Cole Custer, and Ben Rhodes, the NASCAR manufacturer clinched the championship in all three series, marking its second straight Cup victory. However, the team's form has turned on its head in the 2024 campaign, as Ford struggles to secure a win after eight race weekends across all competitions.

Ford drivers have come close to winning on multiple occasions, including Saturday's Xfinity Series race in Texas, where Sam Mayer edged out veteran Ryan Seig by a margin of 0.002 seconds, the second-closest margin of victory in Xfinity history. Despite these results, the reigning Manufacturer's Champion is yet to secure a win in 2024.

Amidst his poor start to the 2024 campaign, Joey Logano, who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2022, has expressed his concerns over Ford's performances so far this season. In a recent interview with Frontstretch ahead of the Cup race in Texas, the No. 22 Ford driver said:

"I'd say we are all concerned. There's definitely some weaknesses that we definitely have identified. I'd say the urgency has escalated here in the last couple of weeks, which is good."

Logano has been a long-time Ford driver, piloting their vehicles since his move to Team Penske (then Penske Racing) over a decade ago. He added:

"From my point of view, I'm glad that everyone's a little nervous about it. They're able to, maybe, get after it a little bit more aggressively. That part is good. So, hopefully some changes come soon."

Joey Logano on why Team Penske has failed to repeat their 2023 form

Ford introduced its brand-new Cup Series career, the Mustang Dark Horse, ahead of the 2024 season. According to Logano, while there have been notable gains with the new car, there are areas where improvements are needed, particularly in the engine department.

The Team Penske driver recently told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"In some ways, there’s definitely some gains. In other ways, I don’t think we’re maximizing the potential out of the car yet."

He stressed the importance of enhancing engine performance. Joey Logano added:

"I think, engine-wise, we need help there, for sure. We need to try to move forward in that department as much as we can to stay competitive."

After eight races in the ongoing NASCAR season, Joey Logano finds himself 14th in the Cup Series standings. He has 191 points to his name and a notable runner-up finish in Richmond. Logano will start the upcoming Cup race in Texas from 20th position.