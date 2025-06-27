Joey Logano crowns the current NASCAR racing as 'the most exciting motorsports in the world'

Joey Logano, a Team Penske star and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, recently commented on the state of NASCAR Racing. In an interview with a very popular podcast, Rubbin is Racing, Logano called NASCAR the “most exciting” brand of motorsports in the world at this point in time.

Joey Logano is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the most successful drivers of his generation. Logano has won 37 career Cup Series events and is now ranked 23rd all-time on NASCAR's list of winners - and he is the only active driver with three Cup Series championships, having won titles in 2018, 2022, and 2024.

Joey Logano, the NASCAR star, cited how changes to the format have led to a closer and more dramatic competition. One of the major examples he shared was today’s finishes being much closer, with the closest ever margin in the Cup Series being recorded at 0.0001 at Kansas Speedway in 2024.

"I think they're racing it in all the way across their series and stuff like that. It's just it's close right like cars used to win by well this Mexico's Mexico Go but that was the norm winning by 16 seconds 10 seconds 6 seconds that was like that was normal, right? And now we've added things whether it's a car whether it's the stage racing whether it's the playoffs. I think we've added ways to make NASCAR racing the most exciting motor sports in the world, hands-down. I'd put that up against anything," said Logano.

Joey Logano’s remarks come after NASCAR’s historic first-time move to hold a points-paying Cup Series race in Mexico City at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez - marking the first time in 67 years that the Cup Series hosted a points-paying event outside of the United States.

Joey Logano “relates a lot” to Carl Edwards about fierce competition while racing

Joey Logano recently spoke about how he strongly relates to Carl Edwards, especially regarding the balance between being fiercely competitive on the track and maintaining a friendly demeanor off it. Logano defended Edwards against critics who labeled him as "fake" for being nice outside the car but aggressive during races, explaining that both he and Edwards faced similar misunderstandings from fans and competitors.

“I feel like we can relate a lot to that because I feel like when you are racing, everyone looked at Carl as fake [...] You went through the same thing because you were really nice off the racetrack, and then you were a pretty fierce competitor,” Logano said (via NASCAR on X).

“It makes sense to be that way. It's just hard for people to understand that. Not just fans to understand. It's hard for competitors to understand that there can be a switch that you turn on and off, and it's really healthy to have that [...] If you were the type of person on and off the track, you'd be a real j*rk.”

Logano argued that if drivers were as intense in everyday life as they are during races, they would come across as "j*rks," emphasizing the importance of being able to switch between these personas for personal and professional well-being.

