Joey Logano defends himself after lashing out at Penske teammate Austin Cindric

Following a controversial stage two end at Talladega Superspeedway, Joey Logano defended himself, saying he got frustrated because it wasn't his first time clashing with Austin Cindric over a race strategy. However, Logano assured that he and Cindric had talked it out.

For the unversed, Logano, driver of the #22 Ford Mustang, cussed his fellow Team Penske driver out on the radio for pushing Bubba Wallace in the top lane for the stage win. Cindric also slowed down when Logano moved to the top lane, potentially avoiding a wreck, but both lost momentum to conclude the second stage on a high note.

In an interview for the North Wilkesboro Speedway All-Star Race next month, the 34-year-old shared his perspective on his on-track incident with Austin Cindric last Sunday, April 27.

"When something that was set to be in a certain way doesn't go the way that we all agreed to, maybe not the first time, you're going to get a little frustrated about it," Logano said. [0:31 onwards]

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion then told the media that he and Cindric communicated before describing him as his "brother," saying:

"At this point, we talked, we communicated, we're still teammates, you're still brothers right? You sometimes won't see eye to eye, sometimes everyone wants to stick up for their side. But we just have to come to some kind of common ground and move forward. Because no matter what, he's still my brother."

Bubba Wallace won stage two of the Jack Link's 500, followed by Joey Logano, who was later disqualified for failing the post-race inspection due to an illegal spoiler. The DQ moved Kyle Larson to second place, with Austin Cindric completing the top three stage two finishers.

In the end, Cindric came out at the top with his first win of the 2025 season. Ryan Preece was initially the second placer, but was disqualified over a spoiler violation. This gave Kyle Larson the runner-up spot ahead of William Byron, Noah Gragson, and Chase Elliott.

Joey Logano (22) ahead of Ryan Preece (60) at Talladega Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano was disqualified from fifth place, which would've been his best finish of the year so far.

"Way to f**cking go": Joey Logano on Austin Cindric after stage two at Talladega

Joey Logano didn't hold back and blasted his Team Penske teammate, Austin Cindric, on the radio at the end of stage two at Talladega Superspeedway. He ironically applauded Cindric for, in his own words, allowing Toyota driver Bubba Wallace to take the stage win.

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck quoted the #22 driver's heated radio message and wrote:

"Way to go Austin, way to go, you d**b f**k! Way to f**king go. What a stupid s**t. You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumb**s. Put that in the book again."

After the race, Joey Logano dropped to 11th in the points standings due to the DQ. Austin Cindric, meanwhile, moved up eight spots to 14th. The #2 Team Penske pilot once plummeted down the standings following his 50-point penalty for deliberately wrecking Ty Dillon at Circuit of the Americas.

NASCAR is set to hold its next race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, with the Würth 400 (Cup) happening on May 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

