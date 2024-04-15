Veteran drivers Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano weighed in on their recent meeting with NASCAR officials ahead of the Cup Series race in Texas.

NASCAR tested out a brand-new Next Gen package in Phoenix last year. Its first display in Bristol earlier this season proved to be an entertaining affair for fans, delivering one of the most competitive races in recent history, courtesy of the tire wear.

However, the recent races in Richmond and Martinsville were in stark contrast to Bristol. With virtually no tire degradation, drivers had trouble overtaking, leading to a lifeless display of racing action for the fans. The Goodyear tires also drew widespread criticism from drivers and pundits and were a topic of discussion in the meeting between NASCAR officials and drivers ahead of the weekend in Texas.

Speaking to journalist Bob Pockrass, Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin emphasized the need for NASCAR to adopt a more aggressive approach, particularly regarding left-side tires. He said:

"We’re just trying to get them to be as aggressive as they can. You know, especially with left-side tires. This Next Gen car doesn’t load the tires as much as the old car did. They’re into unchartered territory here as far as the compounds, it’s still got tons of room to go."

"One thing is, no more aerodynamic changes, just working on the tires and the tracks."

Meanwhile, Team Penske's two-time Cup champion Joey Logano echoed Hamlin's sentiments. He added:

"It’s a pretty expensive change. You know, there’s a groove in the tires or something like that, but we’re accomplishing the same thing with the same type of wheel, maybe that’s an option. But I can’t say in the near future at the moment."

What solution did Denny Hamlin propose to fix tire wear issues?

In a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin suggested engaging NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Jr. to conduct tire testing at tracks like Richmond and Martinsville. He said:

"I have a solution that I think will fix it. NASCAR has their own Next Gen car, one they originally started with. You need to get NASCAR and their team. Get Dale Jr., and get ’em to go to Richmond, and get ’em to go to Martinsville, and test tires."

This, he believed, would not only address the tire wear issue, but also generate positive publicity for NASCAR. Denny Hamlin added:

"He gets to pick out the tire that we run. It would be great publicity, this is Dale Jr.’s tire, let’s see how it does. I think he would sign up in two seconds to go out there."

While he won the race in Richmond in a controversial fashion, Denny Hamlin could only manage an 11th-place in Martinsville.