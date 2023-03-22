Joey Logano equals Denny Hamlin's historic record after his win in Atlanta

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano reached a significant career milestone after winning his first race in 2023. He has now won at least one race in each of the past 12 seasons. The 22-year-old has won a race every season since 2012 entering a tie with Denny Hamlin.

Logano entered the 2023 season with 11 consecutive seasons with at least one win. He previously occupied the 14th position in the all-time list tied with Brad Keselowski, Dale Jarett, and Kevin Harvick.

After scoring his first victory of the season, Logano moved up to the 13th spot on the all-time list. Logano is now tied with Denny Hamlin, who won at least one race every season from 2006 to 2017. The #11 driver failed to extend his record after a winless 2018 season.

The list has several decorated Cup Series drivers occupying the spots ahead of the two drivers. Topping the list is Kyle Busch, who recently extended his record to 19 consecutive seasons. Busch broke the record with his win at the Auto Club Speedway. He was previously tied with Richard Petty for 18 seasons.

David Pearson (17) occupies third place followed by Jimmie Johnson(16), Rusty Wallace(16), Ricky Rudd(16), Darrell Waltrip (15), and Dale Earnhardt (15). Tony Stewart (15), Jeff Gordon (14), Cale Yarborough (13), and Lee Petty (13) are next on the list.

Joey Logano is currently 32 years old and has a long career ahead of him. The two-time champion has plenty of time to move higher on the list. Logano drives for Team Penske, an organization that is capable of producing race-winning machinery every season.

Even though Logano is tied with Hamlin for this record, the #11 driver has 48 victories to his name compared to Logano's 32 victories. Hamlin made a statement on his latest podcast, 'Actions Detrimental,' where he said that the #22 driver will double his number of race wins before retiring.

Joey Logano closes in on another record

Joey Logano's win at the Atlanta Motor Speedway has brought him closer to Brad Keselowski, who is second on the Team Penske leaderboard. A total of 10 drivers have won a race driving for the team owned by Roger Penske.

Keselowski currently stands second on the all-time list of Cup Series wins for Team Penske. He won 34 races for the team driving the #2 car. His first victory for the team came at Kansas Speedway in 2011 and his last victory at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021.

Rusty Wallace tops the list with 37 victories for the team. Austin Cindric and Mark Donohue are at the bottom of the list, each having won a single race.

While Joey Logano is third on the list for Team Penske, he has won two championships with the team, his first in 2018 and the second in 2022. Logano won his first race for the team at Michigan International Speedway back in 2013.

