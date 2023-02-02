Joey Logano doesn't feel winning the 2022 Clash helped him win the title: "The momentum was killed right in Daytona"

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is a driver who has fond memories of the sport's upcoming race. The 2022 season opener at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum saw the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver clinch victory in the first-ever edition of the Busch Light Clash, an exhibition event aimed at garnering a newer audience for NASCAR.

The quarter-mile-long track sits in the heart of the metropolis and aims to bring racing to the masses instead of the other way around. With over 50% first-time ticket buyers in last year's event, Logano managed to introduce a new set of future fans to Victory Lane, as he kicked off his 2022 season with a win.

Fast-forward a year, Joey Logano now goes into the LA Memorial Coliseum as the defending Cup Series champion as the Team Penske driver clinched his second title last year. Looking back at his performance last year, the Middletown, Connecticut native spoke about how a win last year did not necessarily translate into momentum throughout the season. Logano said:

"The goal's the same as it was last year going into the season or going into the Clash is to win, it's that simple, just win. I don't think winning the Clash helped us win the championship, it doesn't give you any points to help you move through the playoffs or anything like that. It's a nice little momentum booster and the momentum was killed right in Daytona."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Did winning the Clash last year help Joey Logano win the Cup title? That might be a stretch. His thoughts: Did winning the Clash last year help Joey Logano win the Cup title? That might be a stretch. His thoughts: https://t.co/PRdyJZU5H7

Heading into the 2023 season of stock car racing, Team Penske and Joey Logano will travel to California with a singular goal in mind: winning the Busch Light Clash once again, which goes live this weekend.

Joey Logano talks about seeing the two-time champion patch on his racing overalls

After winning the ultimate prize in the sport, Joey Logano seems to be gearing up for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season that kicks off this weekend. The 2018 champion, who managed to replicate his success in the sport last year, spoke about how seeing the new patch on his racing overalls that reads "CHAMPION 2X" feels like, and said:

"It does (mean something) and I mean I see the 2 times on it and it's cool but I guess the way I'm wired is that I look at it and I go 'should be 3 or 4'. That's my attitude and the way I look at it."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass What Joey Logano thinks when he sees “2X” on his championship patch: What Joey Logano thinks when he sees “2X” on his championship patch: https://t.co/C4HIjXs1IO

Busch Light Clash goes live from the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5th, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes