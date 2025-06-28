Joey Logano gets real about the “huge deal” at EchoPark after securing Busch Light Pole

After clinching the Busch Light pole, Joey Logano highlighted the perks of pit stall selection in an otherwise 'tight pit road' at Echopark Speedway. The Team Penske driver posted indentical times to Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry, before getting on pole through owner points.

Logano, who won last year's second Atlanta race in September, also led the most laps at the track earlier this season. He has won twice there in the Next Gen Era and hopes to notch up another win on Saturday, as a good pit stall may come in his favour to control the race up front.

The 1.54-mile quad oval is known for it's frequent lead changes and superpseedway style pack racing, and in addition, the pit road makes it even more interesting with it's limited space. A driver would usually go for the first stall at the pit exit, for it provides a clean path in and out of the pits with no one blocking them in front. Logano's teammate Ryan Blaney chose the same when he began on pole for the track's first event this season.

Reflecting upon the same, Logano spoke to the media post qualifying and said (via 5 Goats),

"Well, obviously, got good pit stalls. That’s going to be great. This is a really tight pit road that we’re standing on right now, stalls are super small. So, that should help with that. Obviously, with track position. Then keeping numbers together and help control the race is a huge deal."

With a win at Texas and another top-5 result at Nashville, Joey Logano is currently ranked tenth in the driver's standings with 436 points.

"This is always a test": Joey Logano reflects on Team Penske locking out the first two rows at Echopark

Joey Logano's front row start for Saturday's Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart marks his first pole of the season, while his Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric trail behind at third and fourth respectively. With Josh Berry's No.21 car having a technical alliance with Penske, it's a barrage of Fords at the front.

The reighning champion spoke about having his teammates as his biggest competition for Saturday’s race, saying (via aforementioned source),

"Well, you know, we all have the same things, and obviously, Team Penske does a great job of building the same cars, it seems like. This is always a test of, you know, like you said, how close you can build all the cars, but how much speed you can put in them. So, yeah, they’re fast for qualifying, we’ll see what we got in the race."

Here's the complete starting line-up shared by NASCAR reporter Jonathan Howard on his X handle.

Joey Logano also faces off Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman in the Challenge Round 1 of the In-Season challenge on Saturday, June 28. The bracket style tournament begins at Echopark Speedway and will culminate in the Champions Round at Indianapolis International Speedway.

