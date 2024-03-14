Joey Logano hints at NASCAR retirement timeline, talks about future broadcasting prospects: "It’s more than five years out"

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently dropped hints about his retirement timeline and post-retirement plans as he hopes to switch his steering wheel for a microphone, following in the footsteps of Kevin Harvick.

The #22 Team Penske driver is 33 years old and made his Cup Series debut 16 years ago. The veteran driver indicated that his retirement was more than five years away and that he would not hang his boots as long as he was competitive in the premier series.

Joey Logano opened up about his future in the sport in a recent appearance on NASCAR SiriusXM radio. Logano indicated that he is most likely to pursue an opportunity in broadcasting following his retirement. He said:

"I don't know when that time is yet, to be honest with you. It's more than five years out but.. I don't know after that.. we just have to wait and see how life’s going and what’s going on. It [broadcasting] definitely seems like something I’d want to do."

Inspired by Kevin Harvick's move to the Fox booth, Logano insists that he would like to contribute to the sport's growth even after his retirement.

"When I am done driving, I am not just going to leave the sport. I don’t agree with that. When you look at what Kevin’s doing right now, not only does he enjoy doing it and is getting paid, but it’s great for the sport. It’s the right thing to do for the sport, on top of it."

"Some day I'd like to do that [broadcasting], but for now I still enjoy driving the car and I'll do that as long as I can be competitive," he concluded.

Expand Tweet

Logano's recent guest appearance in the Xfinity Series broadcast booth received a positive response from NASCAR fans. Logano's full-time switch to behind the microphone will most likely occur in the future, but the timeline remains uncertain.

Kevin Harvick expresses concern over Joey Logano's playoff prospects

NASCAR Cup champion Kevin Harvick expressed concern over Joey Logano's recent results and chances of advancing to the playoffs.

The #22 Penske driver has shown speed at Superspeedways but wrecked out at Daytona. He took a top-10 result at Las Vegas but lacked the pace at Phoenix, where he was also involved in a wreck.

In the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick expressed concern over Logano's recent form. He said:

"I'm most concerned about #22, Joey Logano. That’s my biggest concern because they were good at Daytona, controlled the race, but man, giving yourself an opportunity to win Talladega and Daytona, that’s really the only two superspeedways we have left before the playoffs," Harvick said.

"I mean, is that their only chance to win at this point? I don’t know. They haven’t really shown the speed outside of Vegas, they didn’t show it at Phoenix. If I’m a Ford fan in general, I’m concerned."

Joey Logano heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on the back of a 35-race winless streak.