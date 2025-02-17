Joey Logano holds “indecisive” Ricky Stenhouse Jr. responsible for triggering his Daytona 500 setback

Joey Logano touched upon the Daytona 500 wreck involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr. In a post-race interview, the Team Penske driver slammed the HYAK Motorsports man and called him "indecisive", as his movement during the race ruined Logano's day at the Daytona International Speedway.

Ad

Stenhouse Jr. triggered a wreck in Lap 186 of the race, which took multiple drivers out of contention. Besides Logano and Stenhouse Jr., the wreck also ruined Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Cole Custer, and Todd Gilliland's chances at the Daytona 500.

It all started between Stenhouse Jr. and Logano. As the Penske driver tried to find himself a place and squeeze his #22 Mustang, Stenhouse Jr. slammed the door in front of him. As a result, Logano lost control, hit Stenhouse Jr. from back, who then hit Blaney, and it was over for the aforementioned drivers.

Ad

Trending

Following the wreck, Logano attended an interview session with Frontsretch, where he directly pinned the blame on Stenhouse Jr. Speaking about this, he said,

"Ah it seemed like the #47 had an indecisive moment and that's where things get a little troubled at times," Logano said. "I went to the second lane and I felt like I had to get in front of the #47 there and I had to get to the second car in my row to have a chance to win the race." (0:01-0:22)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

William Byron claimed a brilliant victory after he held his nerve, and saved his car from the last lap multi-car crash at the iconic track. With this, the Hendrick Motorsports driver retained his Daytona 500 title after he won it here in 2024.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. let his feelings known after Daytona 500 wreck

Following the wreck, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shared his thoughts on the unfortunate wreck with Joey Logano, which ended his Daytona 500 race. Speaking to Frontsretch, the HYAK Motorsports driver said,

Ad

"Yeah, I'm not sure, you know. I felt like we worked really well, me and Joey worked as hard as he could to get to the front. I felt like, in my perspective, he was filling a gap, that was pretty small. I don't know that for sure. I haven't seen the replay. So I'd have to go back and watch it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 2025 Daytona 500 was the 67th edition of the Great American Race. 4th United States President Donald Trump attended the event, which was later delayed by over three and a half hours due to rain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"