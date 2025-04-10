Joey Logano honors his championship car amid visit to the White House 

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was seen celebrating his most recent titular win—the 2024 Cup Series Championship—with none other than President Donald Trump at the White House. He shared a few glimpses from the day via X, which also included pictures of his championship-winning Ford Mustang.

Logano is the longest-tenured Cup Series driver at Team Penske. He has been driving the No. 22 for 13 years as of 2025 and has amassed 34 of his 36 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series with the Mooresville-based outfit. Alongside Logano were former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, two-time NTT IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, Team Penske owner Roger Penske, and NASCAR president Steve Phelps. Taking to X, Logano wrote,

“Parked my Championship car outside the @WhiteHouse today. It was an honor to see President Trump again and celebrate our multiple @Team_Penske accomplishments together.”

Joey Logano happens to be the only active Cup Series driver with three championships to his name and the only 10th driver in the series history to own at least three titles. Notably, Logano bagged his second title in 2022, which was also when NASCAR introduced the Next Gen car.

As of today, Logano sits ninth in the driver standings with 232 points to his name. He hasn’t been able to bag a win or even a top-five so far. However, Logano bagged a top-10 in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, which took place on March 30. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the race, marking his maiden victory of 2025.

Joey Logano salvages a top-15 at Darlington despite health issues

Joey Logano secured a P13 in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway last Sunday. But the day proved to be an uphill battle for the 34-year-old speedster. Logano was seen taking off his fire suit right after parking his car next to his pit stall.

Reports suggested that the Cup Series veteran was feeling sick throughout the entire race, and so he was rushed to the infield care center soon after. The Penske driver was checked and released later. Here is a post by Five Wide Sports on X (formerly known as Twitter) that shows Logano getting help from his crew:

Joey Logano is vying for his first win of the season. Winning a race will automatically get him a spot in the playoffs and put him in contention to defend his series title.

If everything goes well for the Mustang Maestro and he manages to defend his title, it will mark Team Penske’s fourth consecutive championship sweep. That being said, Joey Logano is set for next week’s (Sunday, April 13) race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Named Food City 500, the coveted 500-lap event will be televised on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

