"Now you're left on an island on your own" - Joey Logano relates to Kyle Busch's move to leave his JGR team for RCR

Kyle Busch's break-up with Joe Gibbs Racing after a 15-year-run with the team has been the talk of the town lately in the sport. This run involved two Cup Series championships for the now 37-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native, who is often referred to as 'the character' that NASCAR needs. He has been a polarizing personality on and off the track, which has played in his favor as well as against him throughout his career.

Having made his debut in the sport at the age of 18, Kyle Busch grew up in the world of stock car racing, maturing from a mere teenager to a middle-aged family man with two children. Busch's journey has seen many points where he has made headlines, for both being a force to be reckoned with behind the wheel of a car, and his attitude outside of it. He reached a point in his career where he looked to part with his home in NASCAR in the 2022 season after both parties were seemingly unable to make the business model work.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch A Championship Tradition continues in 2023. A Championship Tradition continues in 2023. https://t.co/uC00r1T0Ob

One driver who has been through this career phase is Joey Logano, who was also dropped by Joe Gibbs Racing before he went on to clinch the 2018 Cup Series championship with Team Penske. The 32-year-old driver recently appeared on fellow Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie's podcast Stacking Pennies, and elaborated on Busch's situation at JGR, saying:

"Now it's like a weird environment at (Joe) Gibbs for him, because now you're working at a place where they're viewing as 'Yeah we wanna win with you but you're also a competitor of ours next year, we don't wanna show you anything anymore'. So, if there was any test, I'm pretty sure he's not gonna be doing those. He's not gonna be in any meetings anymore, that's what happened to me and it's completely understandable. Now you're left on an island on your own, by yourself, and it's really weird."

Listen to the podcast below:

Joe Gibbs speaks on Kyle Busch parting ways with JGR and driving for RCR in 2023

Joe Gibbs Racing owner Coach Joe Gibbs recently broke the silence on what he thinks of Kyle Busch's announcement where the 37-year-old stated his plans to drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023.

Despite not leaving on the best terms with the team, coach Gibbs ensured Busch parted ways with the team on good terms as he looked back on their past success together and said:

"Kyle has been a major part of our history here at Joe Gibbs Racing. We are thankful for all his contributions to our organizations over the years ."

Watch Kyle Busch compete in his final season with JGR in the next race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C