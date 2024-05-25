Joey Logano on leading FOX's first "drivers only" Charlotte Xfinity broadcast: "I'm not as smooth with transitions"

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano is feeling the nerves ahead of the Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. Logano will lead FOX's drivers-only broadcast booth for this Saturday's BetMGM 300.

The drivers-only booth for the Xfinity race features an ensemble of Cup drivers led by play-by-play announcer Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski as the studio host, Austin Cindric as the Studio Analyst, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones as Analysts, and Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry taking on pit reporter duties.

Joey Logano has plenty of experience calling Xfinity races, having previously worked with play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander and numerous other drivers. This weekend, however, the #22 Penske driver will lead the lineup taking on Alexander's role.

Logano is anxious about his role for the weekend as he believes he cannot smoothly transition between conversations. The two-time Cup champion also cited his lack of experience in announcing commercials and juggling various duties.

"It's really simple to do what I do every other Saturday up there talking about the race. I let Adam take the lead and do all the TV type of stuff, bringing in commercials, listening to the producers and doing all the right stuff, the directors, all the stuff in his ears to make sure the show goes the way it's supposed to go," Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"I haven't done that stuff before, I don't know if... I do know I'm not as smooth with the transitions of going from one conversation to the other and keeping everything in line as Adam Alexander does, I'll not be that good at it."

Catch Joey Logano and his crew in action during the BetMGM 300 Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, scheduled this Saturday, May 25, at 12:30 PM ET.

Joey Logano elaborates on his gripes behind the microphone

The #22 Penske driver elaborated on his struggles in the broadcast booth on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. Logano disclosed that he gets distracted whenever a producer or crew member speaks to him on his earphones and he often forgets the conversation he's involved in.

"You know where I get a little confused or hard for me is when someone's talking to me in one ear and I'm trying to like do something or say something at the same time and I'm trying to listen... it distracts you a little bit and shoot 'What was I just talking about?'" Logano said.

Joey Logano added that he is also bugged by the countdown from the producers for the commercial breaks and the awkward silence that ensues.

The recent All-Star Race winner takes on a starring role off the track this weekend as he leads the broadcast booth for the Xfinity race trying to overcome his struggles behind the microphone.