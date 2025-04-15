Joey Logano loads up his Ford with 'vacation toys' amid NASCAR'S off-week 

Defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano is off to a family vacation ahead of the 2025 season's first and only weekend. He will spend the break with his wife, Brittany Baca, whom he married in December 2014, and has three children with.

As the Cup Series takes a break for Easter Sunday this week, Logano shared a picture of his truck, loaded with bicycles and other "vacation toys."

"Loaded up my @FordPerformance F-350 with all the vacation toys. Be on the lookout for the Logano Family riding 5-Wide 🚴‍♂️🚴‍♂️🚴‍♂️🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️ | Let the @NASCAR off-week commence," Joey Logano wrote on X.

The Team Penske driver had a rough last week at Bristol Motor Speedway. Logano started the Food City 500 from the back and finished in 24th place, his second-worst finish after the season-opening Daytona 500. He is currently ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup points standings.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson dominated the Bristol Cup race, leading 411 of the 500 laps and finishing ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs. The NASCAR Cup Series will commence next week at Talladega Superspeedway.

Joey Logano to join the Talladega Walk of Fame

Talladega Superspeedway announced last week that Joey Logano will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame this year. Logano, who has three Cup wins at Talladega, will join seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, among other legends, as an inductee at Davey Allison Memorial Park in Lincoln, Alabama.

Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton commented on the three-time NASCAR Cup champions' induction and said:

"Joey is no stranger to visiting victory lane at Talladega and his continued success has earned him a well-deserved spot among NASCAR’s greatest in the Talladega Walk of Fame. Joey is a remarkable talent for our sport and his passion and dedication to racing will continue to be on full display for years to come," he said in a release issued by Talladega Superspeedway.

Former NASCAR drivers, including Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, and Donnie Allison, are also a part of the Talladega Walk of Fame. The Talladega Walk of Fame started in 1994 but was paused in 2013. In 2021, the city brought back the annual tradition to boost tourism. This year's event includes food trucks, live music, and other activities, and it will also honor former city leader James E. Spratlin.

Joey Logano's last win at the 2.66-mile superspeedway came in 2018, and he has finished in the top 10 only once in the last eight starts there. Last year, Logano's fall race at Talladega also ended with a DNF.

The Jack Link’s 500 Cup race weekend at Talladega will begin on Saturday, April 26, and the main race will start at 3 pm ET the following day.

