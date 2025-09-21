Joey Logano makes feelings clear on Goodyear’s ‘risky’ tire decision in the NASCAR playoffs

Ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Joey Logano shared his thoughts on a new tire compound that Goodyear tested for the 301-lap event. The three-time Cup Series champion said he was willing to try it out even though the playoffs are currently underway.But it’s risky due to the tire’s unusually high fall-off rate. Logano, who won the pole for his upcoming race at New Hampshire, recalled how he had to struggle to complete barely 40 laps before the tires started wearing out.“I kind of was leaning like, hey, let's give it a shot,” Joey Logano said during a recent press release (via Steven Taranto on X). “Pretty risky to do, especially in the playoffs, like if it doesn't work out, it could be a total fiasco…but yeah, there was a tire that you had to manage to make 40 laps.”Logano then lauded Goodyear for its efforts. To him, it was pretty cool to have something new to try out, especially amid the playoffs. Risky or not, Logano hopes Goodyear manages to build some confidence in running something like that.For the next few weeks, Logano needs to stay out of on-track squabbles, pick up stage points, and possibly win a race to make the Round of 8. As things stand, the driver has a shot at a back-to-back championship sweep.Joey Logano was the only driver who was able to pull off an average speed of over 130 mph around New Hampshire’s 1.058-mile oval. Besides Logano, starting the race on the front row will be his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney. Logano’s other teammate, Austin Cindric, will start 22nd.Fans can watch the race on USA (2 pm ET onwards) or listen to its exclusive radio coverage live on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Joey Logano reflects on “great memories” at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, his “home track”Joey Logano is a two-time winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, having claimed the famed “Lobster” trophy in 2009 and 2014. He has been to the track 26 times, bagging a total of seven top-fives and five top-10s.Needless to say, New Hampshire is one of Logano’s strong suits. But there’s more to his excitement. Logano was born in Middletown, Connecticut, which is about a two and a half hours drive from Loudon, where the racetrack is located. So, it is like home to the Mustang maestro.“I watched my first Cup race there as a kid, I started my first Cup race there, and I won my first Cup race there, so Loudon is a place with a lot of great memories for my whole life,” Logano said in a statement. “It is always a lot of fun to go up there.”Back in 2009, a 19-year-old Joey Logano recorded his first-ever Cup Series triumph, thus becoming the youngest driver to win a race at the highest level. And the track where he pulled off the feat was none other than New Hampshire Motor Speedway.