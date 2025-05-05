Joey Logano makes his feelings known after delivering Ford a second straight NASCAR Cup win

Joey Logano bagged his first win of 2025 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4. It came one whole week after his teammate, Austin Cindric, won at Talladega, marking Team Penske’s inaugural victory of the season.

Logano started 27th and led only seven out of the 271 laps by the end of the race, four more than originally scheduled. But those seven laps mattered the most. He was briefly on the inside of Ryan Blaney, his other teammate, before taking the lead for the first time on lap 264.

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain was able to hold off Blaney for second during the race's final moments, which reportedly featured 12 cautions. Reflecting on his win during a post-race interview, Logano said (via Speedway Digest):

“We had a really tough pit stall situation. The pit crew did a good job of managing that and just grabbed a couple here and there. The car was fast. I knew that yesterday. We just did a poor job of qualifying. Just grinded it. Just keep grinding a couple here and a couple there, and eventually get a win here. It's nice to get one. Real nice.”

Besides marking a back-to-back sweep for Team Penske and Ford, Logano is now a 37-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is in the playoffs, meaning there is only one Team Penske driver left to qualify for the postseason - Ryan Blaney. Next up for the drivers is the 12th race of the season, the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Scheduled for May 11, the 267-lap event will stream live on FS1, 3 pm ET, with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Kyle Larson won the race last year, logging his second triumph of 2024.

“The sport changes so quickly”- Joey Logano on recovering from last week’s slump at Talladega

Joey Logano, a three-time Cup Series champion, knows how frequently things can change within this sport. Last week at Talladega Superspeedway, he got handed his first DQ of the season due to a missing spoiler bolt, and this week, he got to celebrate in the victory lane.

“The sport changes so quickly," Logano said after delivering what was the first win for AAA Insurance in the NASCAR Cup Series. "It’s crazy how you can just ride these roller coasters."

Joey Logano is backed by AAA Insurance as his primary sponsor this year. They have been involved in NASCAR since the mid-2000s and for Logano’s entire stay at Team Penske.

“I'm just proud of the team. We finally get AAA Insurance into victory lane. They’ve been a partner of mine since I’ve been (at) Penske, so 13, 14 years. I’ve yet to win with them. It was awesome to get that done here,” he added.

Safe to say that 2025 has been an uphill battle for Joey Logano. The win at Texas marked only his second top-10 finish of the year, after last week’s top-five got taken away. Logano is ninth in the Cup Series standings with 288 points.

