Joey Logano and Marcus Smith 'aren't seeing eye-to-eye' after All-Star Race drama

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano entered Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway as the defending winner of the event. But the new “Promoter’s Caution” bit him hard and forced him to settle for a disappointing runner-up finish.

Following that last caution, all drivers were required to make a crucial choice: to pit or to stay out. While Christopher Bell, the eventual winner, went for a two-tire revamp, Logano and his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney opted to stay out.

As the rivals found themselves back on the lead lap, Bell got under Logano, released the brakes, and ran the latter’s No. 22 Mustang up into the wall. Needless to say, Logano wasn’t happy.

A three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano is not a fan of gimmicks. And after what the Promoter’s Caution did to him, it seems that Logano and Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith are at odds with each other.

As reported by Taylor Kitchen on X, Logano said on that note,

“Me and Marcus Smith aren't seeing eye-to-eye right now.”

“Joey Logano expressed his frustration with the “caution situation” in his post-race interview, sharing that while the promoter’s caution directly affected him, he’s not a fan of gimmicks in general,” Kitchen further wrote in her post.

For Logano, perhaps the good news is that this gimmicky caution has no place in point events. He will now prepare for next week’s race, a points-paying one, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fans can watch him in action on Amazon Prime Video (May 25, 6 pm ET) or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Joey Logano says it was too much to make up on a two-tire deficit

Joey Logano missed out on the opportunity to log a back-to-back sweep at this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race. And with that, the million-dollar cash prize slipped away from his hands.

Logano was visibly upset. He felt like it was the tire disadvantage that did not allow him to close the 0.829-second gap between himself and Christopher Bell.

Detailing the same during a post-race interview with NASCAR reporter Kyle Dalton, Joey Logano said,

“I did all I could do to hold him off and he got under me and released the brake and gave me no option. Kind of just ran me up into the wall, and if I could've got to him, he was going around after a move like that. I just couldn't get back to him. Just too much to try to make up with the tire deficit.”

All said and done, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell will face off again next Sunday at Charlotte for the 66th Coca-Cola 600. Bell happens to be the defending winner of the crown jewel event.

