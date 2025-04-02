Joey Logano nitpicks NASCAR’s reality about protecting unutilized assets from sacking

Three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano has highlighted the immunity that sponsorship-backed drivers enjoy in the Xfinity and Truck Series. He pointed out the broader system at play, leaving drivers unprepared for the Cup Series.

NASCAR's feeder series have a "pay-to-play" model that relies on drivers to provide funding and support operational costs. This practice has given way to drivers coming up based on their financial backing rather than merit.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Logano presented his views on the consequences of the practice.

"In the Xfinity Series these day and the Truck Series, all of them are paying to drive their car. So, you'll not get fired if you're bringing money to the table," he said.

He explained how the system fosters a different culture from the Cup Series.

"You get the people that aren't afraid to get fired because they're bringing money to the table and then they're learning this is how you race and this is what they do and then you move to the Cup level where it's different," he added.

Logano outlined junior drivers' struggles when they transition to the premier class.

"Almost all the drivers in the Cup series are getting paid right. Now you have a boss, like now there's a lot more on the line, now you can't afford to get suspended, you can't afford to lose points, you can't afford to do all the stuff but you don't know how to do that now. You weren't trained to do that," Logano said.

Joey Logano has previously discussed his challenges for a bid in the lower tier series, commenting on the financial strain endured by aspiring drivers and Cup Series drivers alike.

During his dominant run to the Cup title in 2024, the 34-year-old driver participated in two Xfinity Series events at Watkins Glen and Darlington. He was sponsored by Panini America for both entries, further underscoring the broader "pay to play" model prevalent in the lower-tier series.

"I'm sick of paying the price": Joey Logano voices frustration on battling Ross Chastain in Martinsville

Joey Logano has shared his resentment following aggressive tactics from rival Ross Chastain at the Cookout 400 in Martinsville.

Lining up in the grid at seventh, Logano notched a Stage 1 victory and kept himself in contention throughout the race. However, on lap 317, Ross Chastain made an aggressive block up ahead, causing a chain reaction that resulted in Logano spinning out from his sixth-place run.

Talking to the media post-race, Logano reflected on Chastain's driving.

"He (Ross Chastain) just races like a jacka** every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price," he said [0:38].

Joey Logano finished in eighth place, two spots below Chastain at sixth. The result marked Logano's first top-10 result of the season and his 12th consecutive top-10 at Martinsville. The No.22 driver currently ranks ninth in the standings with 199 points.

