Joey Logano opens up to Kevin Harvick about Team Penske’s “process-driven” problem-solving approach to success 

Joey Logano discussed Team Penske's way of tackling problems and how they overcome challenges to make the most of it. The No. 22 driver clinched his first win of the season a weekend after teammate Austin Cindric's Talladega win.

After coming fresh from his third NASCAR championship title, Logano had a stretch of underwhelming runs in the first nine races of the season. Moreover, a top-five finish, which turned into a disqualification at the superspeedway-style racing in Talladega, added misery to his season. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old Connecticut native rebounded with a victory in the recently concluded Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, who hosted Joey Logano in a Victory Lap interview, asked the Ford driver how the team keeps up with the complications, such as having fast cars and struggling to add wins to their names. Logano said:

"I think the clear answer to me is that we're a process-driven organization. Meaning that when there is an issue, there is a process of figuring it out, and then we will start a new process of, like, okay, 'How do we make sure this doesn't happen again?'"

Furthermore, the Daytona 500 winner talked about the unforeseen challenges that arise one after the other and how the Roger Penske-owned organization processes and handles them. Joey Logano added:

"It's just a very disciplined, 'this is how we're going to do it,' and a very engineering process minds there that like look at things from that standpoint. So I think that's where our advantage is. It's just, there's not much emotion. It's just kind of what's the facts, let's work through it."

While Joey Logano became the second Penske driver to book her seat for the 2025 playoff after Cindric, the Ford roster addressed how they will now focus on "mission Ryan Blaney" as we move ahead in the season.

"Mission is to get Ryan Blaney into the playoffs": Team Penske's official after Joey Logano's Texas win

Ryan Blaney, who now sits ahead of the recent race-winning teammates in the overall points standings, has had several instances where he failed to execute a perfect race. While Joey Logano and Austin Cindric have a confirmed spot for the playoffs, the No. 12 driver, Blaney, is still searching for his maiden win of the season.

As Logano ended his winless season run sooner rather than later this year, Team Penske's vice chairman, Walter Czarnecki, addressed the team's prime focus.

In a post-race conversation with the media, Czarnecki said:

"The fact that here we are, I think this is 11th race of the year, and we got two cars in already for the playoffs. So it allows the team to I won’t say freewheel, but to be able to do some things that they might not have been otherwise to do.

"Now, the mission is to get Ryan Blaney into the playoffs. But, again, in fact, I said to Paul[Wolfe] coming over, I used that expression, I said, 'Well, the pressure is off,' and he agreed," added Czarnecki.

Meanwhile, the three Penske drivers will return in action for the AdventHealth 400 race at Kansas Speedway on May 11 at 3 pm ET.

