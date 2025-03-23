Joey Logano pinpoints one technique he wants to learn from Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick for Homestead-Miami success

Three-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has revealed what he'll be looking to do better at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. The driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford aims to try and run around the outside wall, similar to how Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick do at the 1.5-mile track.

Logano's comments were brought to light by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, who wrote via X.

"What’s Joey Logano looking for today at @HomesteadMiami? The @KyleLarsonRacin and @TylerReddick lane on the fence, something he admittedly needs to learn. 📈 'That’s something that I wanna get better at.'"

Larson and Reddick, both former winners at Homestead-Miami Speedway, have found a ton of success in running the outside line next to the retaining wall at the Florida track. Logano, the 2018 Homestead winner, said he hoped to do the same in Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400.

"The most on my mind this week going into at Miami is running the wall. You look at your Reddick and Larson, they're the two best right now in the series in being able to pin it up against the wall and go really, really fast for a long period of time with limited mistakes," Joey Logano said.

Reddick entered this weekend as the defending winner at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The win put the driver of the #45 23XI Racing Toyota into the Championship 4 in 2024. Larson, meanwhile, won at Homestead back in 2022.

The 2018 race was Logano's maiden win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which was also the race where he captured his first career Cup Series title. However, the 36-time Cup Series winner has failed to finish inside the top 10 at the track in four of his last five starts. Logano rolled off 12th for Sunday's race.

Entering Sunday's race, Logano has failed to secure a top-10 finish this season. After five races, the Team Penske star sits eighth in the points standings with a best finish of 12th at Atlanta.

Joey Logano seeking fourth Cup Series championship in 2025

Last season, Joey Logano put himself in elite NASCAR company when he became a three-time Cup Series champion. This year, the driver of the #22 aims to become one of only five drivers to win four Cup championships.

Jeff Gordon is currently NASCAR's only four-time champion while Jimmie Johnson, Richard Petty, and the late Dale Earnhardt each have a record-tying seven championships. Logano's three titles came in 2018, 2022, and 2024.

Logano is amid his 13th season behind the wheel of the #22 machine. He has won all but two of his 36 Cup races with the team. Team Penske has won the last three straight Cup titles with Logano in '22 and '24 while Blaney won in 2023.

