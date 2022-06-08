"It was just nuts here" - Joey Logano praises 'awesome' crowd at WWT Raceway

LA Coliseum Clash winner Joey Logano became the first Cup driver to win a race at the newly rehabilitated World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly known as the Gateway Speedway.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 marked the inaugural race of the Cup Series since the establishment of the track. However, Xfinity Series and the Truck Series held events at the track prior to this.

Each driver had hoped to top the record and have the first driver’s title to win the race in St. Louis, Missouri. However, there can only ever be one winner, and Joey Logano was that this past Sunday.

Not only had the drivers been eager to return to the track but the fans as well. The tickets were sold out for the first time ever.

Denny Hamlin



- bringing cup back to STL



- A+ job on bringing facilities up to standards. Traffic flow was amazing.



Can we please give a round of applause to the following. @NASCAR - bringing cup back to STL @WWTRaceway - A+ job on bringing facilities up to standards. Traffic flow was amazing. The Fans- y'all brought it. Vibe was real the entire race weekend.

Speaking in a post-race interview, Joey Logano said the following about the fans:

“The fans were awesome. That was one of the biggest things I saw here. When you come to a new race track you hope that the impact we make in the city and also here at the race track and for the sport is as large as it was here. Sold out crowd, it was just nuts here.”

The No.22 driver of the Pennzoil Shell was the first driver to record a win this year during the NASCAR’s exhibition race held at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

How Joey Logano managed to get the win at World Wide Technology Raceway

The Team Penske driver began the day in P7, a perfect starting spot for the No.22 driver. However, his real dominance started in the latter part of the race.

With 31 laps remaining in Stage 3, Logano took the lead for the first time that day. Kyle Busch, too, was hungry for the win and was not letting Logano breathe. Busch snatched the lead for a second before Logano reclaimed it back. A last-minute caution called for overtime, giving Busch a chance to battle Logano, but Logano managed to outduel him.

Joey Logano gets his second win of the season.



The driver of the No. 22 car outruns Kyle Busch in a GWC finish and heads to victory lane!

After his second victory of the season last Sunday, Joey Logano now places sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 467 points.

