Joey Logano presses on need for good results amid underwhelming NASCAR season

Joey Logano won this year's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. However, he is yet to win his first point-paying race of the current season. On that note, the Team Penske driver expects the number 22 team to come off strong at the Gateway as he feels that short tracks have always been their strong suit.

Joey Logano is a two-time Cup Series champion. Besides being a two-time All-Star Race winner, he is also the 2015 Daytona 500 winner. With 12 races to go until the playoffs begin, the 34-year-old driver sits 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver's championship point standings with 315 points to his name.

Nevertheless, Logano feels good about the schedule over the next four weeks. However, he realizes it was important for his team to capitalize on their speed, move up on points, and possibly, win a race.

"I feel like the schedule in the next four weeks is pretty good for the 22 (team); we just got to capitalize on that,: Logano told Frontstretch."We don't have any mulligans left at this point where we are in points. We need to get up on points. Win a race, if possible."

In 2022, Joey Logano became the first Cup driver to win at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Last year, he finished third in the race. Looking at the record of his previous performances at the 1.25-mile racetrack, Logano said:

"Our records have been really good here in Gateway. I also wish that we stay that strong the second time through these tracks. Seems like our team's been able to adapt...I don't know if it makes our chances any better but short tracks have been our strength, so hopefully it works out."

Logano finished 14th in the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That was, in fact, his first top-15 finish since Texas Motor Speedway. 14 races into the season, Logano has three top-10s, with the most recent one in April at Martinsville Speedway.

Joey Logano feeling confident about Enjoy Illinois 300

Joey Logano seems optimistic about Sunday's race at the Gateway. The 30-year-old put up a fast lap at 138.024 mph during the qualifying session, eventually qualifying twelfth with a lap time of 32.774 seconds.

Logano considers the track in Madison, Illinois one of the strongest tracks so far and expects to have a good shot at replicating his 2022 win.

“I like this track,” said the Ford icon. “It’s one of our strongest the last two times we’ve been here. I feel like we should have a good shot, but every year is different. "

Logano further explained that his team is great at tracks where the drivers need to go full throttle on the straightaways and brake hard around the turns.

“Our team excels at tracks where you have to keep your foot on the gas pedal. Here, there’s just a lot of speed variance from the end of the straightaway into 1 and rear in turn 2. You’re on the brakes hard and it’s a long track," he added

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is expected to take place for the third time this year at the Gateway. The 240-lap feature will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and air live on Fox Sports 1 with updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.