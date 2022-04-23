"It’s one thing to move me, it’s one thing to bump me" - Joey Logano would have been 'really angry' if he was in Tyler Reddick's place after Bristol incident

On Sunday night, Joey Logano finished third in the NASCAR Cup Series dirt race at Bristol. Apart from Kyle Busch, he had the best perspective of what happened in the closing turns when Chase Briscoe wrecked Tyler Reddick, thereby ruining their chances of winning.

Following the incident that cost Reddick his first career race win, Joey Logano, one of the most renowned and aggressive drivers in the Cup Series, criticized Tyler Reddick for being less aggressive.

Logano spoke about the last-lap incident, which transpired afterward, and criticized Reddick for his actions and how he would have behaved differently. On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano stated:

“If I’m Tyler Reddick, I probably understand that it was an accident and it wasn’t intentional, but I’m still really angry about that because it’s one thing to move me, its one thing to bump me for the win. I am OK with that. You’re going to come in and move me out of the way.”

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio went on Twitter and highlighted what Logano thought about the Reddick situation.

Despite the incident being a mistake, Joey Logano admitted that if he had been in Tyler Reddick's shoes, he would have been furious with Chase Briscoe. If Logano had been pursued, he would have arrived in the same manner as Briscoe.

Joey Logano experienced a similar incident in 2013

Tyler Reddick was not the only one who experienced such an incident. Logano found himself in the same situation where Denny Hamlin pushed him to the wall.

Denny Hamlin got with the back of the No. 22 vehicle at Thunder Valley in 2013, causing him to spin out and crash into the outside wall. The Penske driver dashed down pit lane after the race in search of Hamlin.

Logano reached inside the No. 11 car and spoke a few words to Hamlin before crew members from both teams intervened. Fox followed up with both drivers shortly after and inquired about the incident.

Kyle Busch took the win after wrecking Logano and Hamlin.

Logano found himself fighting Stewart on the same day, claiming he isn't doing anything differently now. He also argued with Tony Stewart on pit road after the race. Hamlin's and Stewart's circumstances happened at the same time.

Edited by Adam Dickson