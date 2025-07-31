  • NASCAR
  • Joey Logano recounts unconventional fix for dead car, only for a late flat tire to derail his Indy dream: “I was hitting everything inside the car” 

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Jul 31, 2025 03:22 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) stands by his pit box Saturday, July 26, 2025, during qualifying for the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano started strong last Sunday, leading laps, hoping to bag his maiden Brickyard 400 win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, with 25 laps to go, the reigning Cup Series champion lost his right rear tire, and all he could do was salvage a P32 finish.

While speaking with Mike Bagley and Alex Hayden of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about the incident, Logano revealed what happened on the pit road after the driver blew his tire. His car shut off completely, leaving the Mustang maestro in a difficult situation.

“Can’t crank it, can’t nothing,” Logano recalled. “I’m like, huh, it’s off, like everything’s off. And so I’m like, what do you do when nothing works? You just start—I mean, I don’t know—eventually, once you start going through the cycle of stuff, and you just hit all the switches, what do you do next?”
Logano then did exactly what everyone does when technology doesn’t work. He started hitting various parts of his car’s cockpit, hoping that it would fire up. The funny thing is that it did work for the Penske icon.

“I’m hitting something, like, you know, it’s like when your computer doesn’t work, you just give it a smack sometimes, and it might come back to life. Well, golly, it did—oh, I’m back,” Logano laughed as Bagley and Hayden joined.
Joey Logano was among the eight drivers who were handed DNFs at IMS. He sits 12th in the driver standings with 532 points. 22 races into the season, Logano has won once, besides bagging a pair of top-fives and five top-10s. His next race is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, at Iowa Speedway.

“I get jealous every time I see someone kiss the bricks”- Joey Logano reflects on his unfulfilled dream of winning the Brickyard 400

Joey Logano is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with 37 wins to his name. He was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers back in 2023. However, despite his array of accolades, the Middletown, Connecticut, native has never won the Brickyard 400, one of NASCAR’s four crown jewel events.

For Joey Logano, winning the Brickyard 400 remains an unfulfilled dream. Speaking of the same, the driver said,

“Obviously, I want to win for Roger (Penske) everywhere, and I want to continue the things that he’s built here, adding to this exhibit. But I want to win the Brickyard for me. That’s one that, for me, is on the list. I get we all enjoy it, but I have a selfish motive behind this race a little bit, that I really want to win.”
Logano has made 13 starts at the IMS, and nine of them were with Team Penske. That being said, the closest he came to winning the Brickyard 400 was a P2 finish back in 2015 and 2019.

“I’m human: I get jealous every time I see someone kiss the bricks because I haven’t done it. I want to know what that feels like. I’m human, too, and I want to win. I see that, and it makes me mad. It’s like, ‘Ugh, I want to do that,” he added.

Next up for Joey Logano is the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Fans can tune in to the USA network (3:30 pm ET) to watch him in action or listen to exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
