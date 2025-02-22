Joey Logano reflects on his relationships with Team Penske before his milestone moment with the team

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently shared his emotions ahead of a historic achievement in his NASCAR career with Team Penske. As he prepares to start his 500th race with the team, Logano reflects on his journey and what it means to reach this point with his team.

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano pilots the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. The Connecticut native has racked up 68 wins across NASCAR’s top divisions, with 36 coming in the Cup Series. Of those, 34 have come with Team Penske, including marquee victories like the Daytona 500.

Ahead of the Ambetter Health 400, Team Penske shared a video on X featuring their multi-time champion Joey Logano. The ace driver was seen reflecting on his career and shared his thoughts on reaching the monumental achievement of his 500th race with the team.

"The relationships that are built over that amount of time, that to me is really what matters the most. You know, you're all sudden done at the end of the day, that's what you have is relationships. And the battles that we've all gone through together to get to where we are. Someday down the road, I look forward to being able to talk about those more openly and, you know, without the pressure of wanting to go race the next week, we just actually kind of have time to hang out and talk about stuff more," Logano said

Joey Logano’s 2025 season didn’t start as planned. The No. 22 driver saw his race cut short after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. threw him off balance, leading to an early exit at Daytona Beach.

However, the three-time champion has the opportunity to mark his 500th start with a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23. What is your prediction? Let us know in the comments.

Joey Logano acknowledged failing to back out before the Daytona 500 crash with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Joey Logano fought back to the front after a lengthy Stage 2 pit stop caused by debris clogging his #22 Ford’s throttle body. On Lap 186, he battled Hyak Motorsports’ Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for P4 but got squeezed between Stenhouse and Kyle Busch. Logano eventually lost control, triggering a multi-car wreck late in the Daytona 500.

Following the end of the race, the #22 driver was interviewed by NASCAR on TSN, where he reflected on his race-ending incident.

"From my vantage point, I felt like I had to get to the second car in line to have a chance to win the thing. And had an opportunity to get down in front of the #4 there and then the #47 kind of had a late block there. And then at this point, he's (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) kind of indecisive. I was trying to back out of it at this point, I couldn't," Joey Logano said

"Just racing there at the end. It seems like it's just felt like I can get my nose in there. Was going to and then he just wanted to block it and then I couldn't get out," he added

Meanwhile, the Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled on Sunday at 3:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

