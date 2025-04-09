Joey Logano reportedly set to meet Donald Trump in celebration of 2024 NASCAR title

At last year's season finale at the Phoenix Raceway, Joey Logano crossed the line to take home his third Cup Series Championship title. The championship race took place on November 10, 2024, and earlier that week on November 5th, Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States. Now, it's being reported that Logano will be meeting the President later today at the White House to receive recognition for his title victory from last year.

According to the President's public schedule, the Team Penske driver, along with other racing champions, will be taking part in a photo-op with President Trump at 2:00 pm local time at the South Portico of the White House.

This will be the second time that Logano has been invited to the White House to meet with Trump, having attended a similar event in 2019 after his 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Championship win. The last time the three-time champion visited Washington, he was accompanied by his wife, Brittany, and team owner, Roger Penske. The year prior, Martin Truex Jr. also met with the President after his title win.

Joey Logano was crowned the 2024 Cup Series Champion after he achieved victory at four events: the regular season race that took place at the Nashville Superspeedway, the playoff races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the final race in Phoenix.

The #22 driver also scored seven Top-fives, 13 top-10 finishes and three pole positions last year, as well as leading 414 laps of the season.

Joey Logano pays tribute to living in an "amazing country" at White House in 2019

The last time that Joey Logano visited the White House in 2019, President Trump spoke about the solid racing and performance of the Team Penske driver during the 2018 season. The #22 driver also got a chance to make some remarks at the event honoring his championship win, and he took the opportunity to share his gratitude to the government, military and other parties that help in keeping the country going so that the he can go do what he loves.

At the event in April of 2019, Logano said [11:33 onwards]:

“[A]n amazing run we had last year, to be able to win the championship. And like Roger and Mr. President said, it takes an amazing team to make that happen. And today we had quite the experience to see your team – the team that makes our amazing country be what it is. And this is a great reminder for myself, and I'm sure I'm speaking for my whole team, of what goes into our great country and our freedom and everyone that's fought for that.

"So I need to thank, obviously, our military and our leaders that give us the opportunity to go out there and do what we love every day. Whether it's driving racecars or watching it, or playing golf – whatever it may be, whatever you're into – we get to do that because we live in an amazing country. So I just need to thank everyone for that.”

Joey Logano's 2025 season has seen him score a single Top-10 finish so far, at the Martinsville Speedway race last month where he crossed the checkered flag to take eighth place.

