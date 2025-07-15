Joey Logano reveals why he closely analyzed pit crew fight between Brad Keselowski and Ty Gibbs

Joey Logano weighed in on the heated pit road incident between Brad Keselowski and Ty Gibbs' respective crews at Sonoma Raceway last weekend. He took the opportunity to understand the rules regarding the situation, especially considering Gibbs didn't get a penalty despite a pit crew member getting hurt.

Ad

For context, Gibbs drove into Keselowski's pit box, which was next to his, before entering the #54 box on lap 52. Unfortunately, the tire carried by one of Keselowski's crew members struck the #54 Toyota, resulting in bruised hands. The situation escalated into a physical altercation between the two camps on pit road.

Speaking about the rule book after NASCAR didn't penalize Ty Gibbs, Joey Logano watched the incident to learn what is permitted and what's not. He told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio via X:

Ad

Trending

“I watch that stuff to learn what is okay and what's not okay... from a rules perspective, right? Because to me, that's the rule book. Like, you can put all the papers in front and say, ‘These are the rules’. Okay, what's enforced and how is it enforced?” [at the start of the video]

Ad

The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion added:

“So I watched that situation, ‘Okay, I know this is okay to do’. Don't agree with it. Don't agree with putting any human in line with a racecar... ever. But he didn't break any rules, so there's that. As I said, I just watch and I learn. You just sit there and got to be a student of the sport.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR determined that the #6 RFK Racing crew should've given Ty Gibbs more room, considering the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had the right-of-way. However, the sanctioning body will review the altercation to see if the crew members should be penalized.

While Joey Logano finished ninth at Sonoma Raceway, Ty Gibbs crossed the line in seventh. His former Team Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski, came short of the top-10 finish in 11th, with Chris Buescher, who once spun Gibbs in the race, scoring a 16th-place finish.

Ad

“As long as I can win”: Joey Logano on staying in NASCAR amid retirement talks

Ahead of the race at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend, Joey Logano addressed his take on retirement. He stated that he will continue to run in the stock car racing series as long as he can still compete for race wins.

Ad

The 35-year-old Connecticut native said:

“I always say as long as I can win. I really feel like that’s the standard for me. I love racing, but I really love winning a lot more. [...] if I can win and be a help to my team, then I want to stick around.”

Joey Logano drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske - Source: Imagn

Logano joined NASCAR's premier series with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2009. He spent four years with the Toyota-affiliated team before moving to the #22 Ford at Team Penske four years later. Today, he has three championships and 37 career victories under his belt.

This year marks his 17th season as a full-time Cup Series driver. After 20 races, he has amassed two top-fives and five top-10s, including one win, which he earned at Texas Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.