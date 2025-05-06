Joey Logano’s bold prediction to wife comes true as NASCAR champion ‘changes the storyline’

Joey Logano headlined the Wurth 400 event at Texas Motor Speedway with a big win after bouncing back from an unfortunate disqualification in Talladega last weekend. On top of that, a strong criticism from a former MLB player for No. 22 driver became the talk of the town throughout the week until Logano's 37th career Cup win on Sunday (May 4).

Amid a wreckfest in the final stage of the 2025 season's 11th race, three-time NASCAR champion Logano, drove his Ford clean through 12 cautions and led the only laps when it mattered the most. This came after facing adversities such as post-race disqualification at the superspeedway track in Alabama, which snubbed his only top-five finish.

The 34-year-old also faced sharp criticism from baseball legend Chipper Jones, over Logano's radio rant on teammate Austin Cindric. Nevertheless, Roger Penske's star driver claimed to have a bold prediction for his wife, Brittany.

"I told my wife last week before we left, 'Watch, we’ll go win this one,'" Joey Logano said to journalist Kelly Crandall.

"It’s just how we do stuff. Any time you kick us down, I feel like we come back 10 times harder, whatever that is in us. We definitely had a fast car, and it’s nice to change the storyline," added Logano.

Joey Logano after winning NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Source: Getty

Moreover, Joey Logano acknowledged the negativity surrounding him and turned it into a motivation that propelled him to succeed when the time came.

"I think any time somebody says something about you, you can use it as motivation, whether it’s good or bad. When you have some negative comments and things like that, you have a chip on your shoulder. Well, I’ll prove you wrong. You want that story."

What Joey Logano said after delivering Team Penske back-to-back win

NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

After Austin Cindric took home the superspeedway win in Talladega, Joey Logano showed the Penske dominance at Texas Motor Speedway. While the No. 22 driver started outside the top 25 on the grid, he managed to pass the chaos in the final moments of the race until the checkered flag in the Lone Star State.

Speaking to the media after his triumph, Logano said, via speedwaydigest:

"We had a really tough pit stall situation. The pit crew did a good job of managing that and just grabbed a couple here and there. The car was fast. I knew that yesterday. We just did a poor job of qualifying. Just grinded it. Just keep grinding a couple here and a couple there, and eventually get a win here. It's nice to get one. Real nice."

With two of the three Penske drivers booking their berth for the 2025 playoffs, the focus has now shifted to their other championship-winning driver, Ryan Blaney.

