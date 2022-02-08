"My wife is having a baby tomorrow!" – Joey Logano after winning the Clash at LA Coliseum

Joey Logano, the Clash at LA Coliseum winner, celebrated his victory in front of a hundred thousand people. His family, however, was conspicuously absent from the stands.

Logano enjoyed the view from the number one position as he managed to hang on for victory over fellow competitor Kyle Busch. His subsequent celebrations saw spectacular burnouts on the newly created track and getting himself clicked with the trophy. Once all that was over, the driver spoke to the press about his family and why they weren't at the track.

In a Ford Performance press release, Logano excitedly spoke about his wife, saying:

“I’m out of breath. I was so excited about this. This is a big win. My wife is having a baby tomorrow, our third one, so a pretty big weekend for us.”

The 31-year-old's joy was apparent after winning the first Clash at La Coliseum, with his on-track burnouts and off-track photoshoots. His excitement is not without reason as the driver is expecting his third child with his wife, Brittany.

Logano went on to add, saying:

“I want to say hey to my buddy, Hutson and Jamison, and my wife, Brittany. This is cool. I’m headed home right after this. I told her, if you’re having the baby I’m just running right off the track from here, so I don’t think it’s happening right now, but this is special to get the first Next Gen win, the first win out here in the Coliseum. It’s a special one, so we’re gonna have some fun and celebrate it.”

Joey Logano has momentum on his side, as he enters the Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash - The race winning car with its driver

Joey Logano's victory at the LA Coliseum could serve as a burst of momentum for his entry into this year's Daytona Speed Week. Logano is already one of the best Superspeedway drivers in NASCAR and should be a favorite entering the Daytona 500, having won the 2015 event.

He will be on the list of favorites, along with three-time winner Denny Hamlin, 2007 champion Kevin Harvick and more. The roll of drivers set to participate in the event should shape up for an exciting Daytona 500 in two weeks.

