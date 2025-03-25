Joey Logano’s crew chief sees the silver lining amid ‘unfortunate’ start to 2025 NASCAR campaign 

Joey Logano's crew chief, Paul Wolfe, shed light on the No. 22 Ford team's recent performances after six NASCAR Cup Series starts for the 2025 season. Wolfe, who has led Logano to two coveted Cup championship titles, acknowledged the "bright side" despite the underwhelming performances of the Penske team so far.

Ad

In his six starts this season, the reigning Cup Series champion Logano has failed to secure even one top-10 finish. His best finish was a P12 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, with an average finish of 18.3, the 34-year-old has led the most laps (247). Moreover, his two Ford teammates - Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney sum up the top three places with the most laps led after six eventful Cup Series events this year.

Ad

Trending

While the results haven't been what the Roger Penske-owned NASCAR team would have been expecting, the No. 22 team's right-hand man Wolfe is optimistic with the speed the Ford machine has delivered.

"I think if you look back at this time last year, we didn’t have the speed or the results. So I guess the bright side of it is we have speed," Wolfe said via NASCAR. “I think how we ended the season last year, we’ve been able to come out of the gates this year and still carry that speed that we were able to show at the end of last season, so I think that’s a positive. And now it’s just continuing to refine it."

Ad

Furthermore, he added:

"Speaking for the 22 group specifically, there’s a lot of experience here, and we’ve shown how we’re able to execute and do the things we need to do. So it’s unfortunate, but not really any reason to be concerned. Optimistic about being able to have the speed and (it’s a) much better spot than what we were starting season last year."

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Joey Logano has also shown optimism on the level the No. 22 Ford team has performed this year and addressed the unfortunate circumstances of not being able to drive the fast cars into the victory lane.

Ad

"You gotta learn from mistakes": Joey Logano opens up on his team's slow start

In his previous championship-winning season, Joey Logano had managed a top-five finish after six starts and he had an average finish of 22.6 till then. While the three-time Cup Series champion is in a better spot this year than last season, he exuded strong optimism about the Penske team moving forward.

Ad

Speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano said:

"It sucks to not convert fast cars into victories or top-fives, but at the same time, we're not in a really bad spot. I still feel strong about our team. I mean, it's still the championship-winning team, right? I still feel great about that. It's early in the year, to your point. And we've done this long enough to know that racing sometimes is just like this. You gotta learn from the mistakes."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano and Co. will return to action at Martinsville Speedway on March 30 for the Cook Out 400 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback